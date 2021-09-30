US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes 94.74

By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY clinched new 2021 highs around 94.50 on Thursday.
  • Further north comes the 94.74 level (September 2020 high).

The rally in DXY stays everything but abated and now extends gains to 94.50, the highest level since September 2020.

If the buying impulse maintains the pace, then the next target of note is seen emerging at the September 2020 high at 94.74 ahead of the round level at 95.00 the figure.

Extra gains remain likely while above August’s peak at 93.72. although a corrective move should not be ruled out, as per the current overbought condition of the index.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 94.37
Today Daily Change 27
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 94.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.93
Daily SMA50 92.8
Daily SMA100 92.02
Daily SMA200 91.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.43
Previous Daily Low 93.67
Previous Weekly High 93.53
Previous Weekly Low 92.98
Previous Monthly High 93.73
Previous Monthly Low 91.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 94.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 94.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 95.4

 

 

