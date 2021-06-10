US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim resistance aligns at 90.62

- DXY clings to daily gains just above the 90.0 level.
- Further upside faces the initial hurdle around 90.60.
DXY extends the consolidative mood always around the key 90.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.
If the selling impulse picks up extra pace, then a re-test of the 90.00 mark should emerge on the horizon in the near-term. A breach of it should open the door to a deeper retracement to the May’s low near 89.50.
On the upside, bullish attempts remain capped by the so far weekly peaks in the 90.50/60. Above this area, a test of the 91.00 yardstick should return to the radar.
In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 91.57 the outlook for the buck is forecast to remain negative.
DXY daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2169
|Today Daily Change
|15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2181
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2186
|Daily SMA50
|1.2075
|Daily SMA100
|1.2043
|Daily SMA200
|1.1989
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2171
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2254
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2104
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2189
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2162
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2143
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2256
