US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra gains line up above 92.50

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY resumes the (small) upside following Tuesday’s retracement.
  • Next on the upside comes in the YTD peaks in the mid-92.00s.

DXY appears to have regained the smile on Wednesday. The rejection from the 92.50 area (March 9) seems to have met decent contention in the 92.00 neighbourhood for the time being.

The continuation of the uptrend looks likely despite the ongoing correction, which is also seem justified on the recent overbought conditions of the index. A surpass of YTD tops around 92.50 should put the 200-day SMA at 92.85 back on the radar.

A break above the latter should shift the outlook to a more constructive one and allow for extra gains to, initially, the November 2020 highs near 94.30 (November 2).

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.13
Today Daily Change 28
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 91.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.81
Daily SMA50 90.55
Daily SMA100 91.2
Daily SMA200 92.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 92.5
Previous Daily Low 91.91
Previous Weekly High 92.21
Previous Weekly Low 90.63
Previous Monthly High 91.6
Previous Monthly Low 89.68
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 91.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 91.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 92.34
Daily Pivot Point R2 92.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 92.94

 

 

