US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra gains line up above 92.50

- DXY resumes the (small) upside following Tuesday’s retracement.
- Next on the upside comes in the YTD peaks in the mid-92.00s.
DXY appears to have regained the smile on Wednesday. The rejection from the 92.50 area (March 9) seems to have met decent contention in the 92.00 neighbourhood for the time being.
The continuation of the uptrend looks likely despite the ongoing correction, which is also seem justified on the recent overbought conditions of the index. A surpass of YTD tops around 92.50 should put the 200-day SMA at 92.85 back on the radar.
A break above the latter should shift the outlook to a more constructive one and allow for extra gains to, initially, the November 2020 highs near 94.30 (November 2).
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.13
|Today Daily Change
|28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|91.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.81
|Daily SMA50
|90.55
|Daily SMA100
|91.2
|Daily SMA200
|92.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.5
|Previous Daily Low
|91.91
|Previous Weekly High
|92.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.63
|Previous Monthly High
|91.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.94
