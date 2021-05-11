US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra downside looks likely

- The index remains well under pressure near 90.00.
- Losses are seen accelerating on a breach of 90.00.
DXY fades Monday’s modest uptick and keeps hovering around the psychological support near 90.00 for the time being.
A decent breakdown of the 90.00 mark should allow for a move to the February’s low at 89.68. A deeper pullback is expected to put the YTD lows at 89.20 (January 6) back on the radar.
In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 91.88, the outlook for the buck is forecast to remain negative.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.11
|Today Daily Change
|27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|90.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.07
|Daily SMA50
|91.72
|Daily SMA100
|91.06
|Daily SMA200
|91.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.34
|Previous Daily Low
|90.05
|Previous Weekly High
|91.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.19
|Previous Monthly High
|93.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.7
