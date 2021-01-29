US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY stays directed towards seven-week-old hurdle

- DXY remains positive near intraday high amid risk-off mood.
- Bullish MACD, strong RSI favor buyers, monthly support line, 200-bar SMA limits short-term downside.
With the Gamestop-led trading restrictions joining China tensions, the US dollar index (DXY) stays positive, currently up 0.22% at 90.74, during early Friday.
The greenback gauge versus the major currencies failed to decline below 90.40 the previous day and the bounce gained support from bullish MACD and strong RSI, in addition to the risk catalysts, to remain strong above the 90.00 threshold.
The bulls are currently targeting a downward sloping trend line from December 11, at 90.92 now, while any further upside will have to cross the monthly top of 90.98 to reach the 91.00 round-figure.
Alternatively, an ascending trend line from January 06, currently around 90.28, joins a 200-bar SMA level of 90.24 to challenge the bears.
If at all, the DXY drops below 90.24, the 90.00 threshold and the monthly low near 89.20 should return to the charts.
DXY four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|90.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.21
|Daily SMA50
|90.6
|Daily SMA100
|91.96
|Daily SMA200
|94.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.86
|Previous Daily Low
|90.41
|Previous Weekly High
|90.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.05
|Previous Monthly High
|92.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is German GDP data and how could it affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD is battling 1.2100 amid downbeat mood-led US dollar recovery. A big beat on expectations may put a bid under the euro, helping EUR/USD hold the key support at 1.2050. That level is currently housing the daily chart head-and-shoulders neckline support.
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low to regain 1.3700, focus on vaccine jitteres, Gamestop and China
GBP/USD stays red despite recent bounce off 1.3695. UK adds UAE, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list amid dip in the virus-led death toll, rise in infections. Trading restrictions, China’s warning to Taiwan and Novavax vaccine are extra catalysts to watch amid a light calendar day.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Here is how the so-called “Coinbase effect” will pump any new cryptocurrency listed
Cryptocurrency listings on exchanges and particularly on large platforms like Coinbase and Binance are a big deal. The crypto market is accustomed to a new terminology referred to as the “Coinbase effect.” Investors must separate listing announcements and actual listing on Coinbase.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY stays directed towards seven-week-old hurdle
With the Gamestop-led trading restrictions joining China tensions, the US dollar index stays positive. DXY failed to decline below 90.40 the previous day and the bounce gained support from bullish MACD and strong RSI, in addition to the risk catalysts, to remain strong above the 90.00 threshold.