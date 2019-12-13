US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY recovers after hitting lowest since July

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY recovered from multi-month lows on Friday but it is still struggling below the 200 DMA.
  • Support is seen at the 97.00 and 96.70 levels. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) spiked down to its lowest since July and then recouped some of the lost ground. However, the index remains fragile while below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). 
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
 
 
Although the market is retracing up, DXY remains under bearish pressure below the 97.55 resistance and the main SMAs. Next week bears might try to have another chance at the 97.00 handle. Further down lie the 97.70 and 97.50 price levels. 
  

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY bulls would need a breakout above the 97.55 resistance and the 200 SMA. Looking up, the next resistance probably lies near the 97.85 level. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.23
Today Daily Change -0.05
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 97.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.86
Daily SMA50 97.96
Daily SMA100 98.15
Daily SMA200 97.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.52
Previous Daily Low 97.04
Previous Weekly High 98.38
Previous Weekly Low 97.36
Previous Monthly High 98.54
Previous Monthly Low 97.16
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 98

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

