US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bounces and approaches 100.00 handle

  • US dollar index (DXY) is up for a second consecutive day. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 100.00 handle.
 

DXY daily chart chart

 
Last week, the greenback had its largest weekly decline since April 1986 as DXY challenged the 50-day simple moving average on the daily chart.
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is rebounding above the main SMAs as the bulls want a daily close above the 100.00 psychological level. A break above the above-mentioned level can open the doors to the 100.50 and 101.50 resistances on the way up. Conversely, bears would need to regain the 98.00 figure to extend the bearish move seen last week.
   

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.39
Today Daily Change 0.37
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 99.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.84
Daily SMA50 98.63
Daily SMA100 98.09
Daily SMA200 98.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.32
Previous Daily Low 98.31
Previous Weekly High 102.82
Previous Weekly Low 98.25
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.47

 

 

