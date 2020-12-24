US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bears tease weekly triangle breakdown

- DXY drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA.
- Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle.
- Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.
US dollar index (DXY) extends the previous day’s bearish move while refreshing the intraday low to 90.18, down 0.16% on a day, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the greenback sellers break the support line of a symmetrical triangle comprising levels marked since last Thursday.
Not only the triangle support but 100-HMA also highlights the 90.24 support. Though, a clear break below the previous day’s low of 90.15 becomes necessary to confirm the gauge’s further downside.
Should the quote drops below 90.15, the downward sloping RSI line will help DXY bears to eye the 90.00 round-figure ahead of challenging the monthly bottom, also the lowest since April 2018, around 89.70.
Meanwhile, the DXY bounce back beyond 90.24 figure, previous support confluence, will have to cross a falling trend line from Monday, currently around 90.48.
Even if the US dollar buyers manage to cross the 90.48 upside hurdle, Tuesday’s top near 90.75 and the weekly peak close to 91.00 will challenge further advances.
DXY hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|90.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.82
|Daily SMA50
|92.1
|Daily SMA100
|92.69
|Daily SMA200
|95.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.67
|Previous Daily Low
|90.15
|Previous Weekly High
|90.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.73
|Previous Monthly High
|94.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.3500 amid cautious optimism over Brexit
GBP/USD wavers above 1.3500 in Thursday's Asian trading. The cable snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday amid Brexit hopes and broad US dollar weakness. However, a lack of official confirmation and mixed clues keep the Sterling traders on their toes.
AUD/USD: Bulls flirt with 0.7600 amid Brexit optimism, US dollar weakness
AUD/USD probes the upper end of a short-term trading range between 0.7568 and 0.7591. US Democrats are up for passing a $2,000 paycheck after President Trump obstructed the stimulus. EU-UK keeps talking Brexit with an announcement likely on X-mas eve.
Gold fades bounce off $1,858, focus on Brexit, US President Trump
Gold steps back from an intraday high near $1,874, failing to keep Wednesday’s corrective recovery. The yellow metal managed to benefit from the US dollar weakness and hopes of a Brexit deal the previous day while posting the first positive daily closing in the last four.
US Initial Jobless Claims Reverse: COVID-19 relief bill in doubt
Unemployment claims continued their seesaw ride unexpectedly falling in the latest week by almost the same surprise amount that they rose the week before. Initial filings for jobless benefits dropped to 803,000 in the week of December 18 from a revised 892,000.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.