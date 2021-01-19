US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY corrects lower after flirting with the 91.00 level on Monday.
  • Interim hurdle lines up at the 55-day SMA at 91.09.

DXY met sellers in the 91.00 neighbourhood on Monday and now retreats to the 90.50 region on turnaround Tuesday.

Despite the ongoing rebound, the prospect for the greenback remains fragile. That said, a re-visit of the 90.00 yardstick should not surprise anyone in the short-term horizon. Below this psychological level is located the 2021 lows around 89.20 ahead of the March 2018 low at 88.94.

A surpass of the 91.00 region should mitigate the downside pressure somewhat. The 55-day SMA, today ay 91.09, reinforces this interim hurdle.

The ongoing rebound is seen as corrective only and in the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 94.42, the negative view is forecast to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 90.49
Today Daily Change 32
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 90.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.14
Daily SMA50 90.97
Daily SMA100 92.17
Daily SMA200 94.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.95
Previous Daily Low 90.74
Previous Weekly High 90.78
Previous Weekly Low 89.92
Previous Monthly High 92.02
Previous Monthly Low 89.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 90.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.11

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

