US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Downside could extend further

The index meets a formidable hurdle in the 97.60 region.

The loss of the 97.00 support could accelerate losses.

The index keeps correcting lower following another rejection of 2020 highs in the 97.60 zone, where also converges the 55-day SMA.

DXY is flirting with both the 10-day and 21-day SMAs and remains vulnerable to further downside.

That said, the next significant support emerges at the 97.00 mark. A breakdown of this level carries the potential to spark another visit to lows near 96.30 (late December).

DXY daily chart