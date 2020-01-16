US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Downside could extend further

By Pablo Piovano
  • The index meets a formidable hurdle in the 97.60 region.
  • The loss of the 97.00 support could accelerate losses.

The index keeps correcting lower following another rejection of 2020 highs in the 97.60 zone, where also converges the 55-day SMA.

DXY is flirting with both the 10-day and 21-day SMAs and remains vulnerable to further downside.

That said, the next significant support emerges at the 97.00 mark. A breakdown of this level carries the potential to spark another visit to lows near 96.30 (late December).

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.14
Today Daily Change 13
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 97.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.2
Daily SMA50 97.59
Daily SMA100 97.96
Daily SMA200 97.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.44
Previous Daily Low 97.16
Previous Weekly High 97.58
Previous Weekly Low 96.54
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

