US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Door open for a move to 89.50

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY’s upside faltered in 3-week highs around 90.60.
  • The leg lower could re-test the May lows in the mid-89.00s.

DXY corrects lower after meeting strong resistance in the 90.50/60 band helped at the same time by disappointing Payrolls at the end of the week.

If the selling impulse picks up extra pace, then the 9000 neighbourhood should emerge on the horizon as the next target of note. A breach of it should open the door to a deeper retracement to the May’s low near 89.50.

In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 91.62 the outlook for the buck is forecast to remain negative.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 90.17
Today Daily Change 50
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 90.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.12
Daily SMA50 91.1
Daily SMA100 91.07
Daily SMA200 91.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.55
Previous Daily Low 89.89
Previous Weekly High 90.44
Previous Weekly Low 89.54
Previous Monthly High 91.44
Previous Monthly Low 89.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 89.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.74
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Change your focus from a crash scenario to one of opportunity!

Learn from our experts
Watch the videos!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps above 1.2150 after Nonfarm Payrolls miss estimates

EUR/USD jumps above 1.2150 after Nonfarm Payrolls miss estimates

EUR/USD has leaped above 1.2150, benefiting from dollar weakness related to the US jobs report. Nonfarm Payrolls grew by only 559K in May, below 664K and on top of meager revisions. Wage growth is a silver lining for the dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after disappointing US jobs data

GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after disappointing US jobs data

GBP/USD has advanced above 1.4150 after the US reported an increase of only 559K jobs in May, below expectations. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK weighed on the pound earlier.

GBP/USD News

Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds

Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds

Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.

Gold News

Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally

Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally

SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.

Read more

Wake Up Wall Street: Jobs report means no taper just yet but growth ticking along nicely

Wake Up Wall Street: Jobs report means no taper just yet but growth ticking along nicely

The US employment report gave the markets just about what they wanted, job growth but not too much to worry about overheating or inflation. Futures love it and immediately tick over 4200 for the front-month S&P. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures