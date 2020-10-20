US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A deeper pullback could see 93.00 retested

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY remains on the defensive and gradually approaches 93.00.
  • A breach of 93.00 puts the 92.70 region back on the radar.

DXY navigates the area of multi-day lows in the 93.20/15 band on Tuesday, extending at the same time the recent failure at the 6-month resistance line.

A deeper pullback further south of the 93.00 neighbourhood is expected to pave the way for another visit to, initially, the mid-September lows in the 92.70 region.

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.80, the negative view on the dollar is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.17
Today Daily Change 35
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 93.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.76
Daily SMA50 93.3
Daily SMA100 94.61
Daily SMA200 96.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.77
Previous Daily Low 93.21
Previous Weekly High 93.91
Previous Weekly Low 93.01
Previous Monthly High 94.74
Previous Monthly Low 91.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.16
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits 1.18 on hopes for a US stimulus deal

EUR/USD hits 1.18 on hopes for a US stimulus deal

EUR/USD has advanced to 1.18 as Democrats and Republicans have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD wobbles around 1.2950 as Brexit drama continues

GBP/USD wobbles around 1.2950 as Brexit drama continues

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs as Brexit talks have yet to officially resume after a seesaw of reports. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold fades pullback moves to keep familiar range near $1,900

Gold fades pullback moves to keep familiar range near $1,900

Gold remains mildly offered around $1900 despite keeping the recovery from Thursday’s low flashed earlier in Asia. Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside. 200-bar SMA, monthly resistance line probe the bulls.

Gold News

US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters

US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters

The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.

Read more

WTI jumps back above $41 ahead of API data

WTI jumps back above $41 ahead of API data

The higher-yielding oil once again found fresh bids near the $40.70 region after the risk tone improved amid a recovery in the European stocks and renewed hopes of a US fiscal stimulus aid.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures