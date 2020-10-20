US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A deeper pullback could see 93.00 retested

- DXY remains on the defensive and gradually approaches 93.00.
- A breach of 93.00 puts the 92.70 region back on the radar.
DXY navigates the area of multi-day lows in the 93.20/15 band on Tuesday, extending at the same time the recent failure at the 6-month resistance line.
A deeper pullback further south of the 93.00 neighbourhood is expected to pave the way for another visit to, initially, the mid-September lows in the 92.70 region.
While below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.80, the negative view on the dollar is expected to persist.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.17
|Today Daily Change
|35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|93.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.76
|Daily SMA50
|93.3
|Daily SMA100
|94.61
|Daily SMA200
|96.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.77
|Previous Daily Low
|93.21
|Previous Weekly High
|93.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.01
|Previous Monthly High
|94.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.28
