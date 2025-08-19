US Dollar Index maintains position above 98.00 amid Ukraine-Russia peace hopes

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

However, the US Dollar may face challenges as stronger-than-expected US producer inflation and retail sales data keep intact the dovish tone surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook . CME’s FedWatch tool indicates that markets are pricing in 84% odds of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September. Traders await the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium due later in the week, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for guidance on the Fed’s September policy outlook.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for true peace and welcomed US involvement in security guarantees. Zelenskyy also confirmed major US arms purchase plans. Furthermore, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that he will work with European allies and non-European countries on security guarantees for Ukraine.

President Trump added that Putin had agreed Russia would consider security guarantees and that discussions on possible territorial exchanges were needed. Trump noted that a ceasefire is not currently in place, saying, “I don’t know if a ceasefire is necessary, but I would welcome it.”

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is gaining ground for the second successive session and trading around 98.20 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The Greenback continues to improve after US President Donald Trump announced that begin the preparation steps for a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.