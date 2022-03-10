US Dollar Index juggles around 98.00 ahead of US CPI and Initial Jobless Claims

- The DXY is oscillating around 98.00 ahead of US inflation and Initial Jobless Claims.
- The risk-on impulse has brought a sell-off in the greenback index.
- Investors brace an aggressive tightening policy by the Fed.
The US dollar index (DXY) is hovering around 98.00 as investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Initial Jobless Claims from the Department of Labor. The DXY witnessed a stellar move in the last few trading sessions on rising uncertainty over the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The greenback-based index gained almost 4% from February 04. Fresh waves in the risk-aversion theme amid the volatile market were underpinning the greenback.
However, the volatile stance has been shifted to risk appetite and the DXY has been hammered by the market participants on Wednesday. Ukraine has agreed to the stipulations of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and is ready to compromise for a truce to halt the battering of its economy.
Fed’s monetary policy next week
As a ceasefire is more likely on the cards, investors have shifted their focus on the monetary policy action by the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week. A 50-basis point (bps) interest rate hike has been underpinned against a quarter of a percent to address the soaring inflation.
Events on Thursday
The US docket will report US CPI and Initial Jobless Claims, which will have a significant impact on the likely monetary policy action by the Fed next week. Likely higher US inflation from the Bureau of Labor Statistics will lift the odds of an aggressive interest rate decision going forward.
Market consensus and Prior figures
The US CPI numbers are likely to land at 7.9% against the prior figure of 7.5% while the estimates of Initial Jobless Claims are at 216K against the previous print of 215K.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|97.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.89
|Daily SMA50
|96.28
|Daily SMA100
|95.88
|Daily SMA200
|94.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.1
|Previous Daily Low
|97.85
|Previous Weekly High
|98.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.62
|Previous Monthly High
|97.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|99.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|100
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sellers attack 0.7300 as cautious sentiment battle upbeat Aussie data
AUD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low around 0.7305 as market sentiment turned cautious during the mid-Asian session on Thursday, following the risk-on day. Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations rose 4.9% for March. US CPI for February also gets interesting as inflation expectations ease from record top.
EUR/USD pares biggest daily jump in six years near 1.1050 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD consolidates heavy gains, snaps two-day winning streak. RSI retreat from overbought zone hints at further weakness. 50-SMA, two-week-old previous resistance line restricts immediate declines. 100-SMA adds to the upside filters.
Gold steadies around $1,990 with eyes on Ukraine, US inflation
Gold bears take a breather around $1,990 during the initial Asian session on Thursday, after posting the biggest daily fall in 14 months. The metal’s previous decline could be linked to the concerns that Ukraine’s diplomacy may help overcome the geopolitical tussle with Russia.
Ethereum price to break resistance cluster and target $3,200
Ethereum price is trading against several resistance levels near the $2.700 level. Buyers kept ETH above those levels for most of the New York session, but selling pressure resumed as the normal trade day ended, and a ‘sell the rally’ environment took over.
Has the Ukraine war ended? Premium
Surging commodity prices, which had put the fear of an inflation induced global economic slowdown into markets, collapsed on Wednesday as traders decided the outsized gains since the Russian invasion of Ukraine were ripe for profits.