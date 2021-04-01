US Dollar Index is ready to meet the 94.50 target – Westpac

After breaking above the 93.00 level, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is set to test higher levels as reopening, a strong vaccination drive and stimulus payments produce a strapping rebound in coming months, according to economists at Westpac.
Massive fiscal support and rapid vaccine rollout dovetail to stoke growth
“Stretch targets of 94.50, the top-end of the DXY’s 2020Q3 range look increasingly achievable in coming weeks as the US and Europe slip into dramatically diverging recovery paths.”
“US rebound hopes have risen sharply but adaptive expectations have a habit of falling short when growth momentum shifts as rapidly as it has in the US. The near 20-point surge in the March Conference Board consumer confidence index cements the case for a consumer-led Q2 revival. A wide array of data points including payrolls, retail sales and PMIs are likely to surprise on the strong side in coming weeks.”
The medium-term USD bear trend has been adjourned, until sometime in 2021H2. EC President von der Leyen says European vaccine deliveries will hit 100M doses per month by April, so Europe should have her vaccination act together by Q3. By then, second derivative US rebound measures will probably be cresting too.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3750 ahead of UK/US PMI
GBP/USD has been under some pressure amid fresh dollar strength, as markets digest President Biden's infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and manufacturing PMIS on both sides of the pond are eyed.
Gold forms a double-bottom near $1677-76 region, March lows
Gold survived the first test of YTD lows touched on March 8 and staged a goodish rebound on Wednesday, snapping two days of the losing streak. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and might cap the upside.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.