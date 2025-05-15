US Dollar Index holds losses below 101.00 ahead of key US economic data

- The US Dollar Index is under pressure amid persistent trade-related uncertainties.
- There is rising speculation that Washington might be leaning toward a weaker dollar to advance its trade objectives.
- Improved global trade sentiment has reduced recession concerns, leading markets to scale back expectations for Fed rate cuts.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of six major currencies, is trading lower at around 100.90 during Thursday's Asian session. The Greenback remains under pressure as investors assess ongoing trade-related uncertainties, despite a recent easing in tensions.
Speculation is growing that Washington may be favoring a weaker dollar to support its trade agenda. The Trump administration has argued that a strong dollar, compared to weaker regional currencies, has put US exporters at a disadvantage.
Improved global trade sentiment has eased recession fears, prompting markets to dial back expectations for Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. LSEG data shows a 74% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in September, down from earlier bets on a July cut, , offering some support to the US Dollar.
On the geopolitical front, senior Iranian official Ali Shamkhani said Wednesday that Iran is willing to sign a nuclear deal with President Trump. NBC reports the proposal includes Iran's pledge to never develop nuclear weapons in return for the immediate lifting of all US sanctions.
Meanwhile, US inflation continues to cool. April’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.3% year-over-year, slightly below March’s 2.4% and market forecasts, marking a three-year low for annual headline inflation. However, this may be the last strong CPI reading for a while, as the Trump administration's upcoming tariffs on key trading partners are set to take effect in May.
The US Dollar’s recent rally, driven by hopes of US-China tariff relief, is losing steam as traders refocus on the broader implications of US trade policy. Attention now turns to the upcoming US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) data, due later Thursday.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|-0.31%
|-0.10%
|-0.17%
|-0.13%
|-0.31%
|EUR
|0.16%
|0.04%
|-0.16%
|0.06%
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.16%
|GBP
|0.11%
|-0.04%
|-0.19%
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.02%
|-0.17%
|JPY
|0.31%
|0.16%
|0.19%
|0.21%
|0.14%
|0.18%
|0.01%
|CAD
|0.10%
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|-0.21%
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|-0.18%
|AUD
|0.17%
|0.02%
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|0.06%
|0.06%
|-0.09%
|NZD
|0.13%
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.18%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.16%
|CHF
|0.31%
|0.16%
|0.17%
|-0.01%
|0.18%
|0.09%
|0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
