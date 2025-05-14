US Dollar Index holds losses around 101.00 as inflation reduces in April

- US Dollar Index faces challenges following softer-than-expected US inflation data.
- The Consumer Price Index rose 2.3% YoY in April, slightly below March’s 2.4% reading and market expectations.
- US President Donald Trump described the relationship with China as excellent.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of six major currencies, remains subdued for a second consecutive day, hovering around 100.90 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The Greenback weakened following softer-than-expected US inflation data. Traders now turn their attention to the upcoming US Producer Price Index (PPI) and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Survey, both due later this week.
According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.3% year-over-year in April—slightly below March’s 2.4% reading and market expectations. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased by 2.8% annually, in line with both the previous figure and forecasts. On a monthly basis, headline and core CPI each rose 0.2%.
April’s figures mark a new three-year low for annual headline inflation. However, analysts expect this may be the last firm CPI report for a while, as the Trump administration’s triple-digit tariffs on key trade partners are set to take effect in May.
Still, downside pressure on the US Dollar Index may be limited after a breakthrough in US-China trade talks over the weekend in Switzerland. The two sides reached a preliminary agreement to substantially lower tariffs: US tariffs on Chinese goods will drop from 145% to 30%, while China will cut tariffs on US imports from 125% to 10%. The move is widely seen as a significant step toward easing trade tensions.
US President Donald Trump told Fox News he is working to expand access to Chinese markets and described US-China relations as excellent, adding he’s open to direct negotiations with President Xi on a broader trade deal.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.15%
|-0.01%
|-0.15%
|-0.08%
|-0.01%
|EUR
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.18%
|-0.02%
|-0.14%
|-0.10%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.00%
|-0.00%
|-0.18%
|-0.01%
|-0.15%
|-0.11%
|-0.01%
|JPY
|0.15%
|0.18%
|0.18%
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.05%
|0.13%
|CAD
|0.00%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.15%
|-0.14%
|-0.07%
|-0.00%
|AUD
|0.15%
|0.14%
|0.15%
|-0.01%
|0.14%
|0.06%
|0.13%
|NZD
|0.08%
|0.10%
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|0.07%
|-0.06%
|0.07%
|CHF
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.01%
|-0.13%
|0.00%
|-0.13%
|-0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Gains remain capped below 0.6500 after Wage Price Index data
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.6500 in Wednesday's Asian trading, failing to find any impetus from hotter-than-expected Australian Wage Price Index data. Tuesday's softer US CPI data keep the US Dollar on the defensive, validating the positive outlook for the pair amid the US-China trade deal optimism.
USD/JPY drops to test 147.00 after Japanese PPI inflation data
USD/JPY changes courses and drops to test 147.00 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The Japanese Yen rebounds after a 4% growth in the country's PPI inflation data for April, which rekinled the pressure on the BoJ to raise interest rates sooner than later. A subdued US Dollar also adds to the pair's downside.
Gold sellers likely in control whilst below 21-day SMA
Gold price is reversing a part of the previous rebound from weekly lows early Wednesday as sellers attempt to regain control amid optimism over potential US trade deals with some of its major trading partners.
Bitcoin eyes $105K breakout, Ethereum holds key support, and Ripple targets $3
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continue to show strength as the broader crypto market sustains its bullish momentum. BTC is testing a critical resistance level that could mark a fresh push toward record highs, while ETH remains supported by a key level, signaling potential for upward continuation.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.