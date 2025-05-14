US Dollar Index holds losses around 101.00 as inflation reduces in April

US Dollar Index faces challenges following softer-than-expected US inflation data.

The Consumer Price Index rose 2.3% YoY in April, slightly below March’s 2.4% reading and market expectations.

US President Donald Trump described the relationship with China as excellent.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of six major currencies, remains subdued for a second consecutive day, hovering around 100.90 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The Greenback weakened following softer-than-expected US inflation data. Traders now turn their attention to the upcoming US Producer Price Index (PPI) and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Survey, both due later this week.

According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.3% year-over-year in April—slightly below March’s 2.4% reading and market expectations. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased by 2.8% annually, in line with both the previous figure and forecasts. On a monthly basis, headline and core CPI each rose 0.2%.

April’s figures mark a new three-year low for annual headline inflation. However, analysts expect this may be the last firm CPI report for a while, as the Trump administration’s triple-digit tariffs on key trade partners are set to take effect in May.

Still, downside pressure on the US Dollar Index may be limited after a breakthrough in US-China trade talks over the weekend in Switzerland. The two sides reached a preliminary agreement to substantially lower tariffs: US tariffs on Chinese goods will drop from 145% to 30%, while China will cut tariffs on US imports from 125% to 10%. The move is widely seen as a significant step toward easing trade tensions.

US President Donald Trump told Fox News he is working to expand access to Chinese markets and described US-China relations as excellent, adding he’s open to direct negotiations with President Xi on a broader trade deal.