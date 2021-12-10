US Dollar Index finishes the week above 96.00 as an ascending-triangle targets 98.00

- The US Dollar Index ended the week above the 96.00 threshold.
- The US 10-year Treasury yield finished flat, at 1.482%.
- DXY Technical outlook: An upside break above an ascending triangle target 98.00.
The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six rivals, slides 0.19%, sitting at 96.04 during the day as the New York session wanes, at the time of writing. The market sentiment was upbeat as the Wall Street session closed, with major US equities finishing in the green recorded gains between 0.60% and 1.13%.
In the US bond market, Treasury yields in the short-maturity of the curve fell with 2s, 5s, and 10s dropped between 1-3 basis points, ended at 0.6544%, 1.2467%, and 1.482%, each. In the long-term of the curve 20s and 30s, gained between 1-1.5 basis points, sat at 1.9138% and 1.88%, respectively.
Apart from that, the US dollar was left at the mercy of the US inflation figures. On Friday, the Department of Labor reported that the Consumer Price Index for November on an annual basis rose to 6.8%, in line with estimations, and higher than October’s reading at 6.2%. Further, the Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose to 4.9%, as foreseen though more elevated than October’s 4.6%
Later on the day, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for December rose to 70.4 from 67.1 in November.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The US Dollar Index finished the week above the 96.00 figure for the second week in a row. The DXY is in a clear uptrend, and through the last couple of weeks, price action consolidated around the 95.50-96.50 range, forming an ascending triangle in an uptrend.
In the event of breaking to the upside of the formation, the ascending triangle target would be 98.00, but it would find some hurdles on the way up.
The first resistance would be 97.00, followed by June 30 high at 97.80, followed by the ascending triangle target at 98.00.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|96.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.08
|Daily SMA50
|94.86
|Daily SMA100
|93.85
|Daily SMA200
|92.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.34
|Previous Daily Low
|95.95
|Previous Weekly High
|96.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.55
|Previous Monthly High
|96.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
Ethereum primed to revisit $3,800 as support weakens
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how ETH could be bound for further loses.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?