US Dollar Index eyes to regain 102.50 as yields rebound towards 3.0%, US inflation in focus

- DXY teases recovery after reversing from a fortnight's high.
- US Treasury yields rebound, stock futures retreat as growth fears join geopolitical headlines during sluggish Asian session.
- WB’s Malpass, US Treasury Secretary Yellen allowed USD bulls to take breather.
- Fed’s September rate hike depends upon Friday’s US CPI while ECB, risk catalysts are important too.
US Dollar Index (DXY) braces for further upside as it fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a two-week high, picking up bids near 102.35 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the greenback’s relative price versus the six major currencies tracks the recently firmer US Treasury yields, up 1.8 basis points to 2.98%.
It’s worth noting that the S&P 500 Futures’ first negative daily performance in three, down 0.25% around 4,150 at the latest, also seems to underpin the greenback’s safe-haven demand.
The underlying reason could be the market’s consolidation of recent moves amid a lack of major data/events, as well as risk-negative news from Ukraine. “Kyiv says it has not yet reached any agreement with Russia or Turkey to allow the safe passage of its grain ships in the Black Sea, injecting skepticism into a push by the U.N. to create a vital food corridor,” said Politico.
Previously, the US Treasury yields snapped a six-day uptrend and the Wall Street benchmark rose for the second consecutive day to exert downside pressure on the DXY.
Recession fears emanating from the faster monetary policy normalization by the major central banks were cited as the key reason for the previous day’s moves. The fears grew on a comment from World Bank (WB) President David Malpass who warned that faster-than-expected tightening could push some countries into a debt crisis similar to the one seen in the 1980s.
Also exerting downside pressure on the bond coupons were comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and hopes of faster economic recovery in China, both of which favor risk appetite. On Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Yellen testified on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget before the Senate Finance Committee while saying that the US economy faces challenges from "unacceptable levels of inflation", as well as headwinds from supply chain snags. The policymaker added, “An appropriate budget is needed to complement Fed’s actions to tame inflation without harming the labor market.”
On the contrary, a record monthly drop in the US trade deficit, down 19.1% to USD87.1bn for April, as well as Germany’s downbeat Factory Orders for April, put a floor under the DXY.
Looking forward, markets are likely to remain sidelined ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May, which in turn highlights risk catalysts to be watched for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Tuesday’s pin bar candlestick below the 21-DMA level of 102.70 tests the US Dollar Index bulls. However, the 50-DMA, around 101.90, restricts the short-term downside of the greenback gauge.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|102.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.79
|Daily SMA50
|101.72
|Daily SMA100
|99.38
|Daily SMA200
|97.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.47
|Previous Daily Low
|101.85
|Previous Weekly High
|102.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.3
|Previous Monthly High
|105.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls hanging in there but face firm resistance ahead
The RBA has left the bulls in the driving seat ahead of key Us inflation data later this week and the Fed the following. AUD/USD has failed to make a higher high in the bullish cycle on a daily basis but it may have just picked up enough demand to see the bulls equipped enough to break beyond 0.7280 in the coming days.
EUR/USD fades bounce off weekly low near 1.0700 on steady yields, ECB, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0700, following the rebound from a weekly low, as the pair traders search for fresh clues amid the market’s indecision. The major currency pair remains sluggish during Wednesday’s Asian session after snapping a two-day downtrend.
Gold establishes above $1,850 as DXY weakens, focus is on US Inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) has displayed a minor correction after recording a high around $1,856.00 on Tuesday but is holding strongly above the crucial resistance of $1,850.00 as the US dollar index (DXY) has slipped sharply.
Crypto’s manipulation proves decentralization is a myth
Bitcoin traps break out buyers once again this month. Ethereum price is on pace to fall lower on the Volume Indicator. XRP price is still submerged and likely to plummet.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!