US Dollar Index extends the recovery beyond 90.00, looks to yields

DXY moves further north of the 90.00 mark on Monday.

US 10-year yields give away initial gains above 1.12%.

Fedspeak, ECB’s Lagarde will take centre stage later.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, extends the upside momentum beyond the key 90.00 barrier.

US Dollar Index looks to yields, politics

The index trades with gains for the fourth consecutive session at the beginning of the week and extends at the same time the recent breakout of the critical barrier at 90.00 the figure.

In the meantime, the performance of yields in the US money markets – particularly the 10-year benchmark – keep dictating the mood around the buck, somewhat relegating the omnipresent concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

On the US political front and following last week’s turmoil in Washington, investors are now focused on January 20th, when President elect J.Biden will become the 46th US President.

Later in the US data space, Atlanta Fed R.Bostic (voter, centrist) is due to speak, while the participation of ECB’s C.Lagarde in a discussion panel will also gather attention later on Monday.

What to look for around USD

The index regained buying interest after bottoming out in the 89.20 area in the first trading week of the new year. The recovery in US yields lend support to the greenback as investors continue to perceive a potential pick-up in inflation pressure in response to the most likely increment in fiscal stimulus under the Biden’s Administration. However, the outlook for the greenback remains fragile in the short/medium-term for the time being amidst massive monetary/fiscal stimulus in the US economy, the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve and prospects of a strong recovery in the global economy.

US Dollar Index relevant levels

At the moment, the index is gaining 0.24% at 90.31 and a breakout of 90.45 (weekly high Jan.11) would aim for 91.01 (weekly high Dec.21) and finally 91.23 (weekly high Dec.7). On the other hand, the next support is located at 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6) followed by 88.94 (monthly low March 2018) and the 88.25 (monthly low February 2018).