US Dollar Index extends the recovery beyond 90.00, looks to yields

- DXY moves further north of the 90.00 mark on Monday.
- US 10-year yields give away initial gains above 1.12%.
- Fedspeak, ECB’s Lagarde will take centre stage later.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, extends the upside momentum beyond the key 90.00 barrier.
US Dollar Index looks to yields, politics
The index trades with gains for the fourth consecutive session at the beginning of the week and extends at the same time the recent breakout of the critical barrier at 90.00 the figure.
In the meantime, the performance of yields in the US money markets – particularly the 10-year benchmark – keep dictating the mood around the buck, somewhat relegating the omnipresent concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
On the US political front and following last week’s turmoil in Washington, investors are now focused on January 20th, when President elect J.Biden will become the 46th US President.
Later in the US data space, Atlanta Fed R.Bostic (voter, centrist) is due to speak, while the participation of ECB’s C.Lagarde in a discussion panel will also gather attention later on Monday.
What to look for around USD
The index regained buying interest after bottoming out in the 89.20 area in the first trading week of the new year. The recovery in US yields lend support to the greenback as investors continue to perceive a potential pick-up in inflation pressure in response to the most likely increment in fiscal stimulus under the Biden’s Administration. However, the outlook for the greenback remains fragile in the short/medium-term for the time being amidst massive monetary/fiscal stimulus in the US economy, the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve and prospects of a strong recovery in the global economy.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.24% at 90.31 and a breakout of 90.45 (weekly high Jan.11) would aim for 91.01 (weekly high Dec.21) and finally 91.23 (weekly high Dec.7). On the other hand, the next support is located at 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6) followed by 88.94 (monthly low March 2018) and the 88.25 (monthly low February 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions as hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops
Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from over one-month lows set earlier this Monday. A softer risk tone was seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven gold.
Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed
The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields.
US Dollar Index extends the recovery beyond 90.00, looks to yields
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. its main competitors, extends the upside momentum beyond the key 90.00 barrier.