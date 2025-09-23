US Dollar Index edges higher to near 97.50 ahead of PMI data, Powell’s speech

- US Dollar Index advances amid cautionary remarks from Fed officials.
- US S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs are expected to ease in September.
- Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack cautioned that inflationary pressures are likely to remain in place for now.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is trimming its recent losses from the previous session and trading around 97.40 during the early European hours on Tuesday. Traders will likely observe the preliminary reading of the US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for September later in the day, along with awaiting the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
Traders will shift their focus toward the August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, which is expected to signal subdued price pressures.
The Greenback received support from cautious statements given by US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials on Monday. Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack warned that inflation pressures will likely persist for the time being, noting challenges on both sides of the Fed's mandate to both control inflation and support the labor market. We should exercise great caution in easing policy restrictions, as we are falling short on inflation by a more significant margin, Hammack added.
Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin noted that tariff policies tend to result in higher prices for consumers, noting that the primary point of concern for businesses remains cloudy trade policy, not high interest rates. However, new Governor Stephen Miran cautioned that the Fed is misjudging the degree of policy tightness, risking damage to the labor market without more substantial easing.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|-0.08%
|-0.01%
|0.16%
|0.14%
|0.29%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|-0.07%
|0.12%
|0.13%
|0.25%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|0.08%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.16%
|0.16%
|0.29%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|0.01%
|0.07%
|-0.02%
|0.14%
|0.17%
|0.27%
|-0.02%
|CAD
|-0.16%
|-0.12%
|-0.16%
|-0.14%
|-0.01%
|0.14%
|-0.25%
|AUD
|-0.14%
|-0.13%
|-0.16%
|-0.17%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|-0.18%
|NZD
|-0.29%
|-0.25%
|-0.29%
|-0.27%
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
|-0.38%
|CHF
|0.09%
|0.12%
|0.10%
|0.02%
|0.25%
|0.18%
|0.38%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.1750 region on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and declines to the 1.1750 region on Wednesday. Disappointing business sentiment data from Germany weigh on the Euro, while the US Dollar benefits from the cautious market mood, forcing the pair to remain on the back foot.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3450 following two-day recovery
GBP/USD reverses its direction and drops toward 1.3450 after closing the first two days of the week in positive territory. The renewed US Dollar strength on upbeat US data and Fed Chairman Powell's cautious tone on further policy easing weighs on the pair.
Gold stabilizes near $3,770 after correcting from record-high
Gold trades in a narrow range at around $3,770 after correcting from the record-high it set above $3,790 on Tuesday. The US Dollar's resilience and the modest recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields limit XAU/USD's upside as investors await comments from Fed policymakers.
Litecoin price steadies after sharp drop, eyes recovery
Litecoin (LTC) price is attempting to recover, trading above $106 at the time of writing on Wednesday after starting the week on a bearish note. Supply distribution data shows that a certain whale seized the opportunity and accumulated Litecoin during recent price dips.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.