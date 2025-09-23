US Dollar Index edges higher to near 97.50 ahead of PMI data, Powell’s speech

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin noted that tariff policies tend to result in higher prices for consumers, noting that the primary point of concern for businesses remains cloudy trade policy, not high interest rates . However, new Governor Stephen Miran cautioned that the Fed is misjudging the degree of policy tightness, risking damage to the labor market without more substantial easing.

The Greenback received support from cautious statements given by US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials on Monday. Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack warned that inflation pressures will likely persist for the time being, noting challenges on both sides of the Fed's mandate to both control inflation and support the labor market. We should exercise great caution in easing policy restrictions, as we are falling short on inflation by a more significant margin, Hammack added.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is trimming its recent losses from the previous session and trading around 97.40 during the early European hours on Tuesday. Traders will likely observe the preliminary reading of the US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for September later in the day, along with awaiting the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.