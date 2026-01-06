Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD slides below 1.3550 as US Dollar rebounds despite soft US PMIs

GBP/USD slides below 1.3550 as US Dollar rebounds despite soft US PMIs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) retreats on Tuesday after reaching a daily high of 1.3567 as the US Dollar (USD) stages a recovery despite posting weaker Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, and neutral Federal Reserve (Fed) officials' remarks. GBP/USD trades at 1.3519, down 0.15% at the time of writing. Read More...

Pound Sterling turns upside down against its peers

The Pound Sterling (GBP) gives back early gains against the US Dollar (USD) and drops to near 1.3520 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair falls back as the US Dollar recovers its early losses. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reaches fresh three-month highs above 1.3550

GBP/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.3560 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a persistent bullish bias. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reached 69.29, near overbought. If the RSI extends into overbought territory, the pair could consolidate before resuming the trend. Read More...