Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD slides below 1.3550 as US Dollar rebounds despite soft US PMIs

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

The Pound Sterling (GBP) retreats on Tuesday after reaching a daily high of 1.3567 as the US Dollar (USD) stages a recovery despite posting weaker Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, and neutral Federal Reserve (Fed) officials' remarks. GBP/USD trades at 1.3519, down 0.15% at the time of writing. Read More...

Pound Sterling turns upside down against its peers

The Pound Sterling (GBP) gives back early gains against the US Dollar (USD) and drops to near 1.3520 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair falls back as the US Dollar recovers its early losses. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reaches fresh three-month highs above 1.3550

GBP/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.3560 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a persistent bullish bias. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reached 69.29, near overbought. If the RSI extends into overbought territory, the pair could consolidate before resuming the trend. Read More...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1700

The EUR/USD pair nears its weekly low at around 1.1660 in the American session on Tuesday, retreating from the 1.1750 price zone tested earlier in the day. Cautiously optimistic markets support the US Dollar in the near term.

GBP/USD retreats from three-month-high, pierces 1.3500

GBP/USD extends its intraday slide and trades in the red just below 1.3500 after setting a new three-month-high near 1.3570. Ahead of this week's key employment data releases from the US, markets recover the good mood.

Gold extends its advance aims to recover hte $4,500 mark

Gold eases from the weekly high it set at $4,475 but clings to modest gains above $4,450 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. While a rebound in the US Dollar caps the yellow metal's upside, heightened political tensions allow XAU/USD to keep its footing.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP uptrend cools amid surging ETF inflows

Bitcoin is retracing toward support at $93,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after reaching a previous day’s high of $94,789. Ethereum and Ripple uptrend has cooled after several days of persistent gains, suggesting potential profit-taking.

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano rises above the 50-day EMA resistance amid a risk-on mood across the crypto market. The MACD upholds positive divergence, increasing the potential for a 20% breakout to $0.505.

