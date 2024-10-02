US Dollar Index (DXY) holds steady above 101.00, looks to US ADP for fresh impetus

- DXY struggles to capitalize on a two-day recovery move from the yearly trough.
- Reduced bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut and geopolitical risks lend support to the USD.
- The US ADP report might provide some impetus ahead of the US NFP report on Friday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, consolidates its gains registered over the past two days and oscillates in a range, just above the 101.00 mark, through the early European session on Wednesday. The Index, for now, seems to have stalled this week's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of its lowest level since July 2023, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bearish traders.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell adopted a more hawkish tone earlier this week and said that he sees two more 25 basis points interest rate cuts this year as a baseline if the economy performs as expected. Adding to this, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that the number of job openings unexpectedly increased after two straight monthly declines to 8.04 million in August. The data pointed to a still resilient US labor market and forced investors to further scale back their expectations for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed.
This, along with a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the safe-haven USD. Iran launched over 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation to the latter's campaign against its Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. Furthermore, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that Iran would pay for its missile attack, while Iran said any retaliation would be met with vast destruction, raising the risk of a broader conflict in the region. This, in turn, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and drives flows towards traditional safe-haven assets.
Meanwhile, the markets are still pricing in over a 35% chance that the Fed will lower borrowing costs by another 50 basis points in November, which is seen as a headwind for the DXY and warrants caution for bullish traders. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment for a fresh impetus later during the early North American session. The focus, however, will remain glued to the closely-watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday, which will play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the USD.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.09%
|-0.09%
|0.45%
|-0.05%
|-0.22%
|-0.14%
|-0.10%
|EUR
|0.09%
|0.01%
|0.56%
|0.03%
|-0.13%
|-0.05%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|0.09%
|-0.01%
|0.52%
|0.00%
|-0.14%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|-0.45%
|-0.56%
|-0.52%
|-0.42%
|-0.66%
|-0.61%
|-0.55%
|CAD
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|0.42%
|-0.18%
|-0.10%
|-0.05%
|AUD
|0.22%
|0.13%
|0.14%
|0.66%
|0.18%
|0.08%
|0.13%
|NZD
|0.14%
|0.05%
|0.06%
|0.61%
|0.10%
|-0.08%
|0.05%
|CHF
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|0.55%
|0.05%
|-0.13%
|-0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
