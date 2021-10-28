US Dollar Index drops to monthly lows around 93.50

DXY loses the grip and recedes to the 93.50/45 band.

Risk-on mood, steady US yields weigh on the dollar.

Flash US Q3 GDP seen expanding 2.0% QoQ.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, accelerates the downside and challenges October lows near 93.50.

US Dollar Index looks supported near 93.50

The index extends the bearish note in the second half of the week and looks poised to challenge the area of decent contention in the mid-93.00s, where the monthly lows are located.

The dollar receded further following the steady activity in the US cash markets, where the flattening of the yield curve remains well in place. Indeed, yields in the front end surpassed the 0.56% level for the first time since March 2020, while longer-dated yields manage to marginally bounce off recent lows.

In addition, flash US GDP figures showed the economy is seen expanding at 2.0% QoQ in Q3 vs. expectations for a 2.7% expansion. On a brighter note, weekly Claims surpassed estimates at rose by 281K in the week to October 23.

Further weakness in the dollar came on the back of the firmer note in the euro after the ECB event.

US Dollar Index relevant levels

Now, the index is losing 0.40% at 93.48 and a break above 94.17 (weekly high Oct.18) would open the door to 94.56 (2021 high Oct.12) and then 94.74 (monthly high Sep.25 2020). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 93.48 (monthly low October 28) followed by 93.31 (55-day SMA) and finally 92.98 (weekly low Sep.23).