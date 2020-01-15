US Dollar Index comes under pressure near 97.30

- DXY eases from YTD high, back near 97.30.
- US, China expected to sign trade deal on Wednesday.
- Producer Prices, Empire State index, Beige Book, Fedspeak all in the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main rivals, is trading slightly on the defensive in the 97.30 region ahead of the opening bell in the Old Continent on Wednesday.
US Dollar Index focused on trade, docket
The index managed to once again test the area of yearly highs near 97.60 on Tuesday – also coincident with the 55-day SMA – although it failed to advance further north, sparking in consequence the ongoing knee-jerk to the 97.30 region.
Poor results from inflation figures during last month dragged yields of the key 10-year note to the 1.80% neighbourhood on Wednesday, some 6 bps lower than Monday’s peaks.
In the meantime, the main focus of attention on Wednesday will be the sign of the US-China’s ‘Phase One’ deal. In this regard, US Treasury Secretary S.Mnuchin said on Tuesday that the US will maintain tariffs on Chinese products until a ‘Phase Two’ of the trade deal is completed. It is worth recalling that under the current deal, China pledged to buy and extra $200 billions of US goods and services in the next two years.
In the US data space, December’s Producer Prices are due seconded by the Empire State manufacturing gauge, the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories and the Fed’s Beige Book. Additionally, Philly Fed P.Harker (voter, dovish) and Atlanta Fed R.Kaplan (voter, dovish) are due to speak.
What to look for around USD
The upside momentum in DXY has so far met interesting resistance in the area of yearly highs around 97.60 amidst disappointing CPI figures and rising optimism ahead of the sign of the ‘Phase One’ deal with China. So far, the recovery in the greenback continues to target the key 200-day SMA in the 97.70 region. Above this level, DXY should regain the constructive view, always underpinned by the current ‘wait-and-see’ stance from the Fed (confirmed once again at the latest FOMC minutes) vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and its status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is losing 0.04% at 97.35 and faces the next support at 97.20 (21-day SMA) seconded by 96.36 (monthly low Dec.31) and finally 96.04 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop). On the upside, a breakout of 97.58 (2020 high Jan.9) would open the door to 97.69 (200-day SMA) and finally 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
EUR/USD: Stuck in a bearish channel amid EU-US trade war talk
EUR/USD has regained some poise in the last 12 hours or so but is still trapped in a bearish channel amid the increasing fears of the EU-US trade war. The euro, however, may find some love if the Eurozone Industrial Production data blows past expectations.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3050 ahead of UK CPI
GBP/USD looks to extend the bounce towards 1.3050 ahead of the UK CPI report, as broad-based US dollar weakness and bullish technical set up underpin the sentiment around the spot.
Forex Today: Gold cheers pre-US-China trade deal signing cautiousness; UK CPI on tap
Heading into the much-awaited US-China phase one trade deal signing ceremony due later on Wednesday at 1630 GMT, markets remained on the edge in Asia, as the safe-havens - gold and the yen drew bids.
US inflation reinforces the Fed neutral policy
Inflation in the US advanced less than forecast in December but the rise in the core average for the year was the highest in more than a decade. Fed rate policy not challenged by 2019 inflation.
USD/JPY remains depressed below 110.00, eyes US/China trade deal details
USD/JPY has bounced-off 109.82 lows but remains below the 110 handle amid a cautious market mood, as all eyes remain on the US-China trade deal documents due to be released later on Wednesday, cited by the US Treasury Sec, Mnuchin.