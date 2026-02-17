EUR/JPY falls below 181.50 ahead of German HICP, ZEW Survey data

EUR/JPY depreciates after two days of gains, trading around 181.40 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The currency cross loses ground as the Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens amid rising speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could deliver an earlier-than-expected rate hike. Investors now look ahead to Germany’s January Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and February ZEW Survey data due later in the day.

Former Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi says the central bank is likely to raise its key interest rate in April as more data becomes available to support the move. Additionally, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda added that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made no specific policy requests during their regular meeting, which focused on economic conditions.

However, the JPY faced pressure after Monday’s Japanese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data showed the economy grew 0.1% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) in Q4, rebounding from a 0.7% contraction in Q3 but missing forecasts for a 0.4% increase. On an annualized basis, Japan’s economy expanded 0.2%, compared with forecasts of 1.6% and the third quarter’s 2.6% decline (revised from 2.3% decline).

Meanwhile, downside in the EUR/JPY cross could be limited as the Euro (EUR) may draw further support after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced it will broaden access to its EUR liquidity backstop for central banks worldwide, aiming to strengthen the single currency’s global standing. At February’s meeting, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the euro area inflation outlook is in a “good place,” while warning against overreacting to short-term volatility.

The Euro also drew support from reports that François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Bank of France and considered dovish, will step down in June, ahead of his term’s scheduled end in October 2027.