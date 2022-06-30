- DXY keeps the trade near recent peaks around 105.00.
- US yields extend the corrective downside on Thursday.
- PCE, Initial Claims next of relevance in the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, alternates gains with losses in the 105.00 neighbourhood on Thursday.
US Dollar Index focuses on data
The index looks to add to the recent advance beyond 105.00 the figure in the second half of the week amidst so far alternating risk appetite trends and the persistent decline in US yields across the curve.
Recent gains in the dollar were sustained by the re-emergence of the risk aversion among market participants, particularly following rising concerns over a probable global slowdown/US recession derived from the tighter monetary conditions carried on by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks, always amidst the unabated march higher in inflation.
Quite interesting session in the US docket, as inflation tracked by the PCE is due for the month of June seconded by usual weekly Claims, Personal Income and Personal Spending.
What to look for around USD
Renewed risk-off sentiment motivated the index to reclaim the area above the 105.00 mark on Wednesday despite US yields continue to trend lower.
The dollar, in the meantime, remains well supported by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers (especially the ECB) in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence, higher US yields and a potential “hard landing” of the US economy, all factors suggesting a stronger dollar in the next months.
Key events in the US this week: PCE, Core PCE, Personal Income, Personal Spending, Initial Claims (Thursday) – ISM Manufacturing, Final Manufacturing PMI (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s more aggressive rate path this year and 2023. US-China trade conflict. Future of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is down 0.07% at 105.02 and faces the next contention at 103.67 (weekly low June 27) seconded by 103.41 (weekly low June 16) and finally 101.29 (monthly low May 30). On the other hand, a break above 105.18 (weekly high June 30) would expose 105.78 (2022 high June 15) and then 107.31 (monthly high December 2002).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0450 as USD slips ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0450, displaying a modest rebound on a minor pullback in the US dollar. The US Treasury yields rebound amid cautious optimism, ahead of PCE inflation. The US Core PCE Price Index is seen easing to 4.7% YoY in May.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.2150 amid USD retreat, US data eyed
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.2150 amid a broad US dollar retreat, despite a mixed market mood. BOE's Bailey said the UK economy is facing a very large real income shock. UK data and US PCE inflation awaited.
Gold bears eye $1,800 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation data
Gold Price prints four-day downtrend despite recent rebound from intraday low. US dollar retreat, two-week-old support line restrict immediate downside. Bulls need validation from market sentiment, US PCE Price Index data.
Solana Price Prediction: SOL is set to tank 40%
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Solana price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Solana could be heading next
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!