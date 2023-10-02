US Dollar Index climbs to 107.00, claims eleven-month high as market sentiment extends risk-off flows

- US Dollar Index continues its climb, giving riskier assets little room to breathe.
- Risk-off market flows are thrusting the USD higher.
- This week sees US labor previews on Wednesday and Thursday, NFP Friday data drop.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has climbed to a fresh eleven-month high above 107.00 on Monday, and the DXY is up nearly 7.5% from July's bottom just south of 99.70.
Forex Today: US Dollar shows its strength, RBA to keep rates unchanged
Climbing US Treasury yields on a hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) rate outlook and US market jitters over political budget brinkmanship are rattling broad-market investor sentiment and sending risk-off flows piling into the USD.
10-year US Treasury yields peaked at 4.7% on Monday, the bond's highest yield since 2007. The Fed is set to see inflation higher than previously expected, and interest rate expectations looking forward are slowly rising, increasing the likelihood of the Fed being forced to increase the number of additional rate hikes heading into 2024.
The US government was able to avert an operational shutdown after the US Senate approved a last-minute, stopgap funding measure, but the temporary funding allotment will only keep the US government funded and operational through November 17th, at which point the US government is expected to again face partisan budget brinkmanship.
Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy faces a challenge to his position as head of the GOP on Capitol Hill, and investors are getting rattled by the ongoing political dramatization of operating the world's largest and most powerful economy.
ISM Manufacturing PMI improves to 49.0 vs. 47.7 forecast
US Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) figures on Monday provided additional support on Monday for the USD, with the US Manufacturing PMI jumping to 49.0 against the previous reading of 47.6.
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all bring a slew of employment data previews:
Tuesday's JOLTS Jobs Openings for August is seen ticking up from 8.827M to 8.83M;
Wednesday's ADP Employment Change for September is forecast to dip from 177K to 160K;
Thursday's Initial Jobless Claims are likewise expected to move from 204K to 210K.
Elsewhere on the economic calendar, Wednesday will also be bringing Services PMI figures, expected to decline from 54.5 to 53.6, and investors will no doubt be buckling down for Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls, where non-NFP payroll starts are expected to dip from 187K to 163K.
Read More:
DXY: Break above 106.80 to open up a return towards 108 – SocGen
DXY to stay bid in the 106-107 range this week – ING
DXY: Significant move lower requires major shift in longer term rate differentials against USD – Scotiabank
DXY technical outlook
Hourly candlesticks sees the US Dollar Index trading into the top side after rebounding off of the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) last week, bouncing from 105.70 to soar into its highest values in almost a year.
The US Dollar has climbed steadily since July's bottom near 99.50, and the DXY is on pace to close in the green for the twelfth straight week, climbing over 7% inside three months.
Daily candlesticks have the US Dollar index chalking in a notably strong rising trendline from July's lows, and price action has pulled well away from meaningful technical support at the 200-day SMA currently turning bullish from above 103.00.
DXY hourly chart
DXY daily chart
DXY technical levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|107
|Today Daily Change
|0.84
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|106.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.31
|Daily SMA50
|103.82
|Daily SMA100
|103.26
|Daily SMA200
|103.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.24
|Previous Daily Low
|105.66
|Previous Weekly High
|106.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.52
|Previous Monthly High
|106.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.97
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates in multi-day lows near 0.6350 ahead of RBA rate decision
AUD/USD is consolidating its recent losses above the mid-0.6300s during the early Asian session on Tuesday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the critical Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision due to be announced at 3:30 GMT.
EUR/USD languishes near YTD low, just above mid-1.0400s on bullish USD
EUR/USD refreshes YTD low on Tuesday and is pressured by a combination of factors. Bets that further ECB rate hikes may be off the table continue to undermine the Euro. The Fed’s hawkish outlook pushes the USD to an 11-month top and contributes to the fall.
Gold remains depressed near multi-month low, just above $1,820 level
Gold continues losing ground for the seventh straight day and drops to a fresh multi-month trough. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields and bullish USD continue to weigh on the metal. A softer risk tone fails to lend support, though oversold conditions could help limit any further losses.
Bitcoin price macro outlook remains uncertain, analyst says
Bitcoin price is still not in the clear, according to analyst and trader Rekt Capital, who explores the price action on a macro perspective. It comes after the big crypto leaped almost 5%, testing the $28,600 levels before a retraction.
RBA Decision Preview: Australian central bank expected to hold interest rate steady for fourth straight time
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is on track to keep its key interest rate unchanged for the fourth straight time on Tuesday, in a meeting that will be the first one for Michele Bullock as the new central bank Governor.