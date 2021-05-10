US Dollar Index bounces off new lows near 90.00

- DXY alternates gains with losses in the low-90.00s.
- US 10-year yields reclaims the key 1.60% level on Monday.
- Focus this week will be on inflation figures, retail sales, Fedspeak.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), exchanges gains with losses near the 90.00 mark at the beginning of the week.
US Dollar Index risks further decline
The index looks to regain some composure following Friday’s strong pullback in the wake of disappointing Payrolls figures for the month of April. Indeed, it is worth recalling that the economy created 266K jobs during last month vs. expectations of nearly a million new jobs, while the jobless rate edged higher to 6.1%.
The horrible prints from the monthly US labour market report exposed the lack of further improvement in the sector and poured cold water over the US economic outperformance, removing at the same time tailwinds from the buck and forcing DXY to challenge the psychological 90.00 yardstick.
In the meantime, yields of the US 10-year reference managed to regain some traction and reclaim the 1.60% neighbourhood, always amidst the recent multi-session consolidative theme.
The US calendar will be empty of releases on Monday, with Chicago Fed C.Evans (voter, centrist) only due to speak later in the session.
What to look for around USD
The index came under extra downside pressure and another visit to the 90.00 support and probably below appears to be gaining some thought among investors. The renewed negative stance on the dollar has been exacerbated following April’s NFP, hurting at the same time the sentiment surrounding the imminent full re-opening of the US economy, which is in turn sustained by the unabated strength in domestic fundamentals, the solid vaccine rollout and once again the resurgence of the market chatter regarding an anticipated tapering. The latter comes in despite Fed’s efforts to talk down this scenario, at least for the next months.
Key events in the US this week: April CPI, Core CPI (Wednesday) - Initial Claims (Thursday) – Retail Sales, Industrial Production, flash May Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s plans to support infrastructure and families worth nearly $4 trillion. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.09% at 90.30 and a breakout of 91.06 (100-day SMA) would open the door to 91.43 (weekly/monthly high May 5) and then 91.90 (200-day SMA). On the downside, the next support lines up at 90.10 (monthly low May 10) followed by 89.68 (monthly low Feb.25) and then 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.2150 as US Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD drifts toward 1.2150 as the US dollar attempts a bounce after the NFP blow. A revival in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the dollar. Risk-on sentiment favors the single currency ahead of the EZ data.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.4050 amid UK politics, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD refreshes three-month highs above 1.4050. The US dollar’s dead-cat bounce falters while the pound cheers UK’s political update. The focus shifts to the UK GDP and BOE Bailey's speech in the week ahead.
Gold ignores US dollar’s dead cat bounce to pick up bids above $1,830
Gold defends $1,830, up 0.20% intraday around $1,834.68, as traders prepare for Monday’s European session. In doing so, gold prices react to the US dollar’s failures to keep early Asia’s corrective pullback from the lowest since late February.
Ethereum price shatters $4,000 to set up another all-time high
Ethereum price created a new all-time high at $4,074.99. A continuation of this upswing could push ETH to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $4,240. Despite a slew of all-time highs, the funding rate for the altcoin pioneer seems to remain relatively low.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!
Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.