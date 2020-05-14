US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY hits 2.5-week highs, settles near 100.35 level

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) popped to fresh May’s highs this Thursday.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 110.40 resistance. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) index is grinding up above the 100.00 mark while trading above the main SMAs on the daily time-frame suggesting that the bull trend is intact.
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trading near the 110.40 resistance while above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The bulls remain in full control with the market making higher highs and lows in the two first weeks of May. Buyers are likely looking for a potential extension towards the 101.00 figure and above. Meanwhile, occasional retracements down could meet support near the 100.00 and 99.60 levels
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 100.36
Today Daily Change 0.15
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 100.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.91
Daily SMA50 99.55
Daily SMA100 98.75
Daily SMA200 98.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.27
Previous Daily Low 99.56
Previous Weekly High 100.4
Previous Weekly Low 99.24
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.18

 

 

Latest Forex News

