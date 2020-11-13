US Dollar Index around 92.80 ahead of data

DXY remains under pressure below the 93.00 mark.

US Producer Prices surprised to the upside in October.

Flash November Consumer Sentiment next of note.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, trades on the defensive and still below the 93.00 yardstick.

US Dollar Index still capped near 93.20

The index grinds lower for the second session in a row on Friday, coming under renewed selling pressure after faltering around weekly tops in the 93.30 region.

Earlier, St. Louis Fed J.Bullard hinted at the likeliness that further stimulus will likely be approved, adding that downside risks remain substantial.

In the US docket, Producer Prices rose at a monthly 0.3% in October and 0.5% from a year earlier, surpassing initial estimates. Later in the session comes in the flash print of the Consumer Sentiment for the current month.

What to look for around USD

DXY’s recovery appears capped by the 93.30 area so far. In the meantime, the dollar remains focused on the post-elections scenario and a the prospects of the US economy under the Biden administration. On the more macro view, the impact of the second wave of the pandemic on the global economy could favour the occasional re-emergence of the risk aversion and therefore lend some support to the buck, while extra progress regarding vaccines against the COVID-19 should support momentum in the risk complex. Further out, the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve is expected to keep limiting a potential serious upside in the dollar.

US Dollar Index relevant levels

At the moment, the index is losing 0.15% at 92.82 and faces immediate contention at 92.13 (monthly low Nov.9) followed by 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 91.80 (monthly low May 2018). On the other hand, a breakout of 93.20 (weekly high Nov.11) would open the door to 93.86 (100-day SMA) and finally 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4).