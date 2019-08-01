US Dollar Index approaches 99.00 post-Fed, new yearly highs

- DXY edges higher and trades closer to the 99.00 handle.
- The Fed cut rates by 25 bps at Wednesday’s meeting.
- Chief Powell noted that further rate cuts are unlikely this year.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is navigating fresh YTD tops in the vicinity of 99.00 the figure, area last visited in mid-May 2017.
US Dollar Index bid after FOMC, looks to ISM
The rally in DXY remains everything but abated so far today, and particularly after the Federal Reserve gave extra wings to the buck in the wake of yesterday’s decision to reduce the Fed funds Target Rate by 25 bps to 2.00%-2.25%, matching the broad consensus among investors. The rate cut was considered by the Fed as a mid-cycle 'adjustment'.
The decision to cut rates, however, was not unanimous, as Boston Fed E.Rosengren and KC Fed E.George voted for a no move on rates. Following Chief Powell’s press conference, the Fed is now likely to remain data-dependent and in a ‘wait-and-see’ mode, removing expectations of further rate cuts later this year. The Fed also signaled that it plans to end the Balance Sheet Reduction next month (vs. October 2019 previous).
Moving forward, the greenback should remain in centre stage in light of the publication of the key ISM Manufacturing for the month of July seconded by usual weekly Claims, Challenger Job Cuts and the final manufacturing PMI from Markit.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.24% at 98.80 and faces the next resistance at 98.93 (2019 high Aug.1) seconded by 99.89 (monthly high May 2017) and finally 100.00 (psychological level). On the flip side, a break below 98.37 (high May 23) would open the door to 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 97.27 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery as Trump escalates the trade war
The dollar keeps falling against major rivals, risk-off kicks in after US President Trump announces “a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China.”
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.