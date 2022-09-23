US Dollar Index aims to capture 112.00 amid negative market sentiment, US PMI eyed

- The DXY looks to smash 112.00 for the first time in the last two decades.
- Fed’s ultra-hawkish guidance on interest rates has trimmed growth rate projections.
- In today’s session, US PMI data will remain in focus.
The US dollar index (DXY) has turned sideways after a firmer rebound from near 111.00 in the Tokyo session. The asset is gearing up for a fresh rally and initially, it will drive to refresh the day’s high and later will march higher to capture 112.00 for the first time in the last two decades. On a broader note, the asset has recovered strongly after dropping to near 110.50 as long liquidations were kicked in.
Fed’s hawkish guidance slashes growth projections
The decision of hiking interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) for the third time is not behind the carnage in risk-sensitive assets. What has haunted the market sentiment is the optimal terminal rate target of 4.6% to drag the inflationary pressures to the desired levels. Escalated interest rates won’t allow the manufacturing sector to initiate expansion and buyout plans. Also, the real estate sector will face severe heat as households will avoid home purchases due to extended monthly installments. Demand for durable goods will also hit hard.
US PMI in focus
As per the preliminary estimates, the Manufacturing PMI will land lower at 51.1 vs. the prior release of 51.5. While the Services PMI will improve to 45.0 against the prior print of 43.7. The economic data is expected to release with a downward bias as the economy is facing the headwinds of higher interest rates, higher inflation rates, and lower demand from households.
Key data next week: Durable Goods Orders, New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Core Personal Consumer Expenditure (PCE), ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Major event next week: Bank of Japan (BOJ) minutes
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|111.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.62
|Daily SMA50
|107.96
|Daily SMA100
|106.09
|Daily SMA200
|101.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.82
|Previous Daily Low
|110.46
|Previous Weekly High
|110.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.67
|Previous Monthly High
|109.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower towards 0.9800 as US dollar firms up ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is dropping towards 0.9800 heading towards early European morning, as the US dollar is regaining the upside traction amid a dour mood. Investors await preliminary PMis from across the Euro area economies and the US for fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.1250 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD is trading pressured below 1.1250 in early Europe, undermined by a renewed uptick in the US dollar. Risk-off sentiment combined with firmer Treasury yields propel the dollar. All eyes are on UK/US PMIs in the aftermath of the Fed and BOE rate hikes.
Gold looks to extend range play above $1,650 ahead of Powell
Gold price remains vulnerable amid hawkish Fed outlook and geopolitical risks. End-of-the-week flows and profit-taking in the US dollar could help XAU/USD recover. XAU/USD could keep its range trade intact, with Powell’s speech next of note.
Ethereum Classic price to worsen after a 10% rally
Ethereum Classic price has seen a massive rejection at crucial points, leading to a steep correction. The recent breakdown of another stable support indicates that a further downswing seems likely.
Global September Preliminary PMIs and Economic Outlook
After a week in which a dozen central banks around the world either tightened policy or resorted to currency intervention, the focus is now on the economy.