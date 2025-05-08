US Dollar Index advances to near 100.00 due to Fed caution, Initial Jobless Claims eyed

- The US Dollar Index may extend its gains as the Federal Reserve maintains a cautious policy stance.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that US trade tariffs could undermine the central bank’s inflation and employment targets in 2025.
- US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a new trade deal on Thursday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of six major currencies, is extending gains for a second straight session, hovering near 100.00 at the time of writing. The DXY may continue to gain ground amid the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious policy stance.
On Wednesday, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged at 4.25%–4.50%, while acknowledging rising risks related to inflation and unemployment, adding fresh uncertainty to the market outlook. Despite the pause, the CME FedWatch Tool shows traders still pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut in July.
During the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that US trade tariffs could hinder the Fed’s inflation and employment goals in 2025. He signaled that ongoing policy instability might compel the central bank to take a more cautious, wait-and-see approach to future rate moves.
Meanwhile, “The New York Times”, citing three sources, reported that President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new trade deal on Thursday. On Wednesday night, Trump teased the news on social media: “Big News Conference tomorrow at 10:00 A.M., The Oval Office, concerning a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG, AND HIGHLY RESPECTED, COUNTRY. THE FIRST OF MANY!!!”
Separately, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to meet China’s top economic official on May 10 in Switzerland, aiming to revive stalled trade talks. However, Bessent downplayed expectations, calling the meeting a preliminary step. Trump echoed this stance, claiming China initiated the dialogue and reaffirming his refusal to ease tariffs to lure Beijing to the table.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.27%
|0.17%
|0.46%
|0.31%
|0.32%
|0.36%
|0.70%
|EUR
|-0.27%
|-0.08%
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.05%
|0.09%
|0.43%
|GBP
|-0.17%
|0.08%
|0.29%
|0.10%
|0.15%
|0.18%
|0.47%
|JPY
|-0.46%
|-0.20%
|-0.29%
|-0.17%
|-0.13%
|-0.11%
|0.19%
|CAD
|-0.31%
|-0.01%
|-0.10%
|0.17%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|0.34%
|AUD
|-0.32%
|-0.05%
|-0.15%
|0.13%
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|0.34%
|NZD
|-0.36%
|-0.09%
|-0.18%
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|0.29%
|CHF
|-0.70%
|-0.43%
|-0.47%
|-0.19%
|-0.34%
|-0.34%
|-0.29%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD appreciates to near 1.3350, rebounds due to potential US-UK trade deal
The GBP/USD pair rebounds from its recent losses, trading near 1.3340 during the Asian session on Thursday. The Pound Sterling gains traction on speculation that the Trump administration may soon announce a trade agreement with the United Kingdom.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1300 amid softer USD; lacks bullish conviction
EUR/USD edges higher on Thursday amid the emergence of fresh USD selling. Trade-related uncertainties hold back investors from placing directional bets. Trump’s press conference at 14:00 GMT eyed for some meaningful impetus.
Gold price drops to multi-day low, around $3,320 area amid notable USD buying
Gold price turns lower for the second straight day following an intraday uptick to the $3,414-3,415 area and extends the intraday descent heading into the European session on Thursday. The US Dollar attracts some follow-through buying in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish pause on Wednesday.
Top 3 gainers EOS, Kaito, Stacks: Navigating the dynamic altcoin market
The altcoin market is getting more complex to navigate, with fragmented narratives, limited liquidity, and massive token unlocks creating hefty headwinds. As K33 Research outlined in the latest report on the future of altcoins, "a broad-based altcoin season is unlikely."
FOMC's holding pattern continues
As universally expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided at the conclusion of its meeting today to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.