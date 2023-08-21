- US Dollar price takes a step back with Scandinavian currencies as biggest winners this Monday.
- Traders will try to keep their powder dry for the main event on Friday with US Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.
- The US Dollar Index holds on the gains and could eke out a three-month high if Powell speaks in favor of the Greenback.
The US Dollar (USD) takes a broader step back near the US opening bell with Scandinavian currencies as the Norwegian Krone and the Swedish Krona are the biggest winners against the Greenback. The current positioning is no coincidence as traders are facing one of the pivotal moments each year in the financial calendar. The annual Jackson Hole Symposium is due to take place on Friday where US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell will give an important speech that could prove to be a game changer for the Greenback’s performance throughout the last quarter of 2023.
A very calm Monday thus gets underway as traders prepare for Jackson Hole and keep their powder dry in the meantime. On the economic data front ,one number that could make some small waves for the US Dollar is the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July. Meanwhile, some attention leans toward China as markets reacted with disappointment to the small rate cut by the Peoples Bank of China (PBOC) overnight. The policy change has made equities slump at the start of the week.
Daily digest: US Dollar opens up
- More headlines out of China during European trading session as the Chinese goverment asks banks to ease controls and requirements for car loans, in order to boost demand.
- The China's onshore Yuan closed its domestic session at 7.3139 per US Dollar (USD/CNY), the weakest level since November 3rd, 2022.
- China has cut the five-year loan rate less than expected by 10 basis points to 3.45%, which is triggering a backslash in global markets for the Yuan and the Chinese stock market. At least 15 basis points were pencilled into expectations. Meanwhile mortage rates remain unchanged.
- Belarusian forces are conducting drills near the Polish border.
- Over the weekend China held military drills near the Taiwan Straight.
- At 12:30 GMT, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July will be printed. The previous number was a slight contraction at -0.32, but no expectations are available.
- The US Treasury will auction a 3-month and a 6-month bills at probably high rates based on the recent jump across the whole US yield curve.
- The BRICS convention is set to take place this week in South Africa with the conglomerate welcoming nearly 20 new members. Major theme will be the discussion on dedollarization and the setup of a payment system between the nations.
- China is being singled out in the stock market this Monday. The Hang Seng Index drops over 1.7% percent on the day, while Japan closes up 0.20%. European equities are shooting higher together with US futures toward the Monday opening bell.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in an 88.5% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in September.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 4.29% and is back up after its decline on Friday. The bond market in particular will be very sensitive to any news on Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The whole US yield curve could move up or down depending on the speech from Fed chairman Jerome Powell.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: support under pressure
The US Dollar decline is starting to add into its losses on Monday with the US Dollar Index (DXY) breaking below important downside support in the form of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.20. The Greenback retreats a touch this Monday as traders will try to keep their ammunition dry for the main event on Friday. Expect any sudden moves or breakdowns to be rather headline driven and short-lived for the most part this week.
On the upside, 104.00 is the level to reach. The high of Friday at 103.68 is vital and needs to get a daily close above it in order for the DXY to eke out more monthly gains. Should this US Dollar strength persist for the last part of this year, May’s peak at 104.70 could become the reality again.
On the downside, several floors are likely to prevent a steep decline in the DXY. The first one is the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.20, which got broken very briefly past Thursday. Passing below the 103.00 figure, some room opens up for a further drop. However, around 102.34 both the 55-day and the 100-day SMAs await to catch any falling knives.
Central banks FAQs
What does a central bank do?
Central Banks have a key mandate which is making sure that there is price stability in a country or region. Economies are constantly facing inflation or deflation when prices for certain goods and services are fluctuating. Constant rising prices for the same goods means inflation, constant lowered prices for the same goods means deflation. It is the task of the central bank to keep the demand in line by tweaking its policy rate. For the biggest central banks like the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB) or the Bank of England (BoE), the mandate is to keep inflation close to 2%.
What does a central bank do when inflation undershoots or overshoots its projected target?
A central bank has one important tool at its disposal to get inflation higher or lower, and that is by tweaking its benchmark policy rate, commonly known as interest rate. On pre-communicated moments, the central bank will issue a statement with its policy rate and provide additional reasoning on why it is either remaining or changing (cutting or hiking) it. Local banks will adjust their savings and lending rates accordingly, which in turn will make it either harder or easier for people to earn on their savings or for companies to take out loans and make investments in their businesses. When the central bank hikes interest rates substantially, this is called monetary tightening. When it is cutting its benchmark rate, it is called monetary easing.
Who decides on monetary policy and interest rates?
A central bank is often politically independent. Members of the central bank policy board are passing through a series of panels and hearings before being appointed to a policy board seat. Each member in that board often has a certain conviction on how the central bank should control inflation and the subsequent monetary policy. Members that want a very loose monetary policy, with low rates and cheap lending, to boost the economy substantially while being content to see inflation slightly above 2%, are called ‘doves’. Members that rather want to see higher rates to reward savings and want to keep a lit on inflation at all time are called ‘hawks’ and will not rest until inflation is at or just below 2%.
Is there a president or head of a central bank?
Normally, there is a chairman or president who leads each meeting, needs to create a consensus between the hawks or doves and has his or her final say when it would come down to a vote split to avoid a 50-50 tie on whether the current policy should be adjusted. The chairman will deliver speeches which often can be followed live, where the current monetary stance and outlook is being communicated. A central bank will try to push forward its monetary policy without triggering violent swings in rates, equities, or its currency. All members of the central bank will channel their stance toward the markets in advance of a policy meeting event. A few days before a policy meeting takes place until the new policy has been communicated, members are forbidden to talk publicly. This is called the blackout period.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0900 as US Dollar weakens
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0900 on Monday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand on Monday amid improving risk mood and helps the pair stretch higher. The US economic docket will not offer any high-tier data releases.
GBP/USD extends recovery beyond 1.2750 on improving market mood
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on the first day of the new week and trades in positive territory above 1.2750. The positive shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by rising US stock index futures, makes it difficult for the USD to find demand and provides a boost to the pair.
Gold holds steady at around $1,890 despite rising US yields
Gold price continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight channel at around $1,890 on Monday. Although the US Dollar stays under selling pressure, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory near 4.3%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
XRP price recovers as experts predict SEC will focus on programmatic sales in appeal against Ripple ruling
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
The focusing is rising on the money markets by Jackson Hole symposium
PBOC decided in the beginning of the new week to resume its easing track lowering its yearly (LPR) by 0.1%, while the consensus was referring to 0.15% to be now 3.45% keeping in the same time its (LPR) unchanged at 4.20%.