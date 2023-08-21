Share:

US Dollar price takes a step back with Scandinavian currencies as biggest winners this Monday.

Traders will try to keep their powder dry for the main event on Friday with US Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.

The US Dollar Index holds on the gains and could eke out a three-month high if Powell speaks in favor of the Greenback.

The US Dollar (USD) takes a broader step back near the US opening bell with Scandinavian currencies as the Norwegian Krone and the Swedish Krona are the biggest winners against the Greenback. The current positioning is no coincidence as traders are facing one of the pivotal moments each year in the financial calendar. The annual Jackson Hole Symposium is due to take place on Friday where US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell will give an important speech that could prove to be a game changer for the Greenback’s performance throughout the last quarter of 2023.

A very calm Monday thus gets underway as traders prepare for Jackson Hole and keep their powder dry in the meantime. On the economic data front ,one number that could make some small waves for the US Dollar is the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July. Meanwhile, some attention leans toward China as markets reacted with disappointment to the small rate cut by the Peoples Bank of China (PBOC) overnight. The policy change has made equities slump at the start of the week.

Daily digest: US Dollar opens up

More headlines out of China during European trading session as the Chinese goverment asks banks to ease controls and requirements for car loans, in order to boost demand.

The China's onshore Yuan closed its domestic session at 7.3139 per US Dollar (USD/CNY), the weakest level since November 3rd, 2022.

China has cut the five-year loan rate less than expected by 10 basis points to 3.45%, which is triggering a backslash in global markets for the Yuan and the Chinese stock market. At least 15 basis points were pencilled into expectations. Meanwhile mortage rates remain unchanged.

Belarusian forces are conducting drills near the Polish border.

Over the weekend China held military drills near the Taiwan Straight.

At 12:30 GMT, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July will be printed. The previous number was a slight contraction at -0.32, but no expectations are available.

The US Treasury will auction a 3-month and a 6-month bills at probably high rates based on the recent jump across the whole US yield curve.

The BRICS convention is set to take place this week in South Africa with the conglomerate welcoming nearly 20 new members. Major theme will be the discussion on dedollarization and the setup of a payment system between the nations.

China is being singled out in the stock market this Monday. The Hang Seng Index drops over 1.7% percent on the day, while Japan closes up 0.20%. European equities are shooting higher together with US futures toward the Monday opening bell.

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in an 88.5% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in September.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 4.29% and is back up after its decline on Friday. The bond market in particular will be very sensitive to any news on Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The whole US yield curve could move up or down depending on the speech from Fed chairman Jerome Powell.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: support under pressure

The US Dollar decline is starting to add into its losses on Monday with the US Dollar Index (DXY) breaking below important downside support in the form of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.20. The Greenback retreats a touch this Monday as traders will try to keep their ammunition dry for the main event on Friday. Expect any sudden moves or breakdowns to be rather headline driven and short-lived for the most part this week.

On the upside, 104.00 is the level to reach. The high of Friday at 103.68 is vital and needs to get a daily close above it in order for the DXY to eke out more monthly gains. Should this US Dollar strength persist for the last part of this year, May’s peak at 104.70 could become the reality again.

On the downside, several floors are likely to prevent a steep decline in the DXY. The first one is the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.20, which got broken very briefly past Thursday. Passing below the 103.00 figure, some room opens up for a further drop. However, around 102.34 both the 55-day and the 100-day SMAs await to catch any falling knives.



