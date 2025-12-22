EUR/GBP softens below 0.8750 ahead of UK GDP release

The EUR/GBP cross attracts some sellers to around 0.8745 during the early European session on Monday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges higher against the Euro (EUR) after the Bank of England (BoE) delivered its fourth rate cut this year, although markets pushed back their expectations for further easing.

The BoE cut interest rates to 3.75% at its December meeting last week, the lowest level since February 2023. This was the fourth rate reduction of the year and was widely expected amid falling inflation and a slowing economy. Nonetheless, an upgraded UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for 2025 to 1.5% from 1.0% provides some support for the GBP and creates a headwind for the cross.

On the other hand, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept its key policy rate on hold last week. ECB President Christine Lagarde said that monetary policy is in a "good place" and rates will remain steady for a prolonged period. A fresh forecast followed the rate decision, predicting stronger economic growth and inflation rising to 2% in 2028 after staying below that level for most of the next two years.

The UK GDP data for the third quarter will be the highlight later on Monday. The UK economy is projected to grow 0.1% and 1.3% on a quarterly and annual basis, respectively. If the reports show weaker-than-expected outcomes, this could drag the GBP lower against the EUR.