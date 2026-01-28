US Dollar holds steady following Fed rate hold
- US Dollar maintains heading after Fed holds rates, Powell presser up next.
- Fed political independence remains a key focus point heading into Powell press conference.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) jostled but overall remained in Wednesday’s trading neighborhood after the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered its standard interest rate decision, holding interest rates steady in the 3.5-3.75% range and noting its data-dependent approach.
Market action will continue to remain limited but jittery as investors await the latest showing from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Fed Chair Powell will be in the hotseat as investors keep an eye out for any shifts in his policy rhetoric following the Fed head’s press conference. Markets will also be anticipating questions surrounding the ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) criminal investigation into Fed Chair Powell, brought forth by the Trump administration largely as retribution for failing to deliver interest rate cuts at a pace that satisfies the current president.
The DOJ has subpoenaed Fed Chair Powell regarding the Fed’s expenditures on a long-planned government office overhaul. The overwhelming majority of expenditures associated with the Fed office refurbishment were assigned and approved during Trump’s first term.
DXY five-minute chart
