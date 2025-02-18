- The US Dollar is gaining across the board ahead of the US session.
- Traders are seeing early comments out of Riyadh not bearing much positive signs.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) pops above 107.00 on the back of US-Russian headlines.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is trading above 107.00 at the time of writing on Tuesday after some bleak comments came out on day one of United States (US) and Russia talks on Ukraine. Several US officials have held a meeting with their Russian counterparts this Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to try and work out a ceasefire or peace deal for Ukraine. First headlines that came out as the meeting ended, are that Russia is not seeing the need for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, due to the number of demands Russia still has.
The economic calendar is again rather calm on Tuesday. The main event that could move markets is the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index data for February. Expectations are that manufacturing sector business activity declined in New York but at a slower pace than in January.
Daily digest market movers: Not the headlines markets were hoping for
- Markets are heading into Gold, US bonds and the Greenback after comments that the US-Russia talks did not go as smooth as hoped for. Russia sticks to its demands and is not looking for a quick solution, rather the long way of negotiations, while it feels that war fatigue at the Ukraine side is creating a positive Russian momentum on the ground. With funding and military equipment quickly being used up, both Europe and US are not really in favor to still write blank cheques for Ukraine to still fight off Russian troops.
- At 13:30 GMT, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for February is expected to come in still in contraction but at a slower pace than in January, falling to -1 compared to the previous -12.60.
- At 15:00 GMT, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) will release its Housing Market Index for February, which is expected to rise steadily by 47, from 47 in January.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will speak later this Tuesday at 15:20 GMT and 18:00 GMT, respectively.
- Equities are flat to marginally in the green ahead of the US trading session.
- The CME FedWatch tool shows a 49.8% chance that interest rates will remain unchanged at current levels in June.
- The US 10-year yield is trading around 4.52% and will remain closed for trading this Monday.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Wild card
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing too many loose ends to choose a surefooted direction. Plenty of catalysts and headlines are still expected, ranging from headlines on Ukraine and Europe to more details on US President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, all ahead of this weekend’s German election. The US Dollar could start to outperform if a peace deal is brokered without Europe, missing the opportunity to play an important role in the new world order.
On the upside, the previous support at 107.35 has now turned into a firm resistance. Further up, the 55-day SMA at 107.92 must be regained before reclaiming 108.00.
On the downside, look for 106.52 (April 16, 2024, high), 106.45 (100-day SMA), or even 105.89 (resistance in June 2024) as support levels. As the Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator in the daily chart shows room for more downside, the 200-day SMA at 104.94 could be a possible outcome.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0450 on USD recovery
EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and declines toward 1.0450 on Tuesday despite the upbeat ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment data for Germany and the Eurozone. Rising US Treasury bond yields support the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above1.2600
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.2600 on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the pair edged higher with the initial reaction to the UK labor market data, which showed that the Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.4% in the three months to December.
Gold gathers bullish momentum, rises to $2,920 area
Gold builds on Monday's modest gains and rises to the $2,920 area on Tuesday. Markets brace for headlines to come in from Saudi Arabia, where US and Russian officials are meeting for peace talks. Meanwhile, rising US T-bond yields could limit XAU/USD's upside.
Why Solana, XRP, Dogecoin and BNB are crashing?
Solana (SOL), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Binance Coin (BNB) decline on Tuesday. Top altcoins ranked by market capitalization are in a downward trend, even though Bitcoin (BTC) continues to consolidate around the $95,000 level.
Rates down under
Today all Australian eyes were on the Reserve Bank of Australia, and rates were cut as expected. RBA Michele Bullock said higher interest rates had been working as expected, slowing economic activity and curbing inflation, but warned that Tuesday’s first rate cut since 2020 was not the start of a series of reductions.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.