The US Dollar is gaining across the board ahead of the US session.

Traders are seeing early comments out of Riyadh not bearing much positive signs.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) pops above 107.00 on the back of US-Russian headlines.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is trading above 107.00 at the time of writing on Tuesday after some bleak comments came out on day one of United States (US) and Russia talks on Ukraine. Several US officials have held a meeting with their Russian counterparts this Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to try and work out a ceasefire or peace deal for Ukraine. First headlines that came out as the meeting ended, are that Russia is not seeing the need for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin this month, due to the number of demands Russia still has.

The economic calendar is again rather calm on Tuesday. The main event that could move markets is the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index data for February. Expectations are that manufacturing sector business activity declined in New York but at a slower pace than in January.

Daily digest market movers: Not the headlines markets were hoping for

Markets are heading into Gold, US bonds and the Greenback after comments that the US-Russia talks did not go as smooth as hoped for. Russia sticks to its demands and is not looking for a quick solution, rather the long way of negotiations, while it feels that war fatigue at the Ukraine side is creating a positive Russian momentum on the ground. With funding and military equipment quickly being used up, both Europe and US are not really in favor to still write blank cheques for Ukraine to still fight off Russian troops.

At 13:30 GMT, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for February is expected to come in still in contraction but at a slower pace than in January, falling to -1 compared to the previous -12.60.

At 15:00 GMT, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) will release its Housing Market Index for February, which is expected to rise steadily by 47, from 47 in January.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will speak later this Tuesday at 15:20 GMT and 18:00 GMT, respectively.

Equities are flat to marginally in the green ahead of the US trading session.

The CME FedWatch tool shows a 49.8% chance that interest rates will remain unchanged at current levels in June.

The US 10-year yield is trading around 4.52% and will remain closed for trading this Monday.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Wild card

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing too many loose ends to choose a surefooted direction. Plenty of catalysts and headlines are still expected, ranging from headlines on Ukraine and Europe to more details on US President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, all ahead of this weekend’s German election. The US Dollar could start to outperform if a peace deal is brokered without Europe, missing the opportunity to play an important role in the new world order.

On the upside, the previous support at 107.35 has now turned into a firm resistance. Further up, the 55-day SMA at 107.92 must be regained before reclaiming 108.00.

On the downside, look for 106.52 (April 16, 2024, high), 106.45 (100-day SMA), or even 105.89 (resistance in June 2024) as support levels. As the Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator in the daily chart shows room for more downside, the 200-day SMA at 104.94 could be a possible outcome.

US Dollar Index: Daily Chart