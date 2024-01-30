- The US Dollar sticks to its pattern of the past two weeks and remains steady.
- Traders gear up for the week’s first important data point with the US JOLTS release.
- The US Dollar Index is unable to break away from the 200-day SMA and remains stuck in its pattern.
The US Dollar (USD) eats into its Monday’s gains returning the Greenback to where it was on Monday morning. The US Dollar has seen safe haven inflows quickly abate in the US trading session as the US Defense department was quick to downplay any rumours on military interventions or retaliation against Iran or Houthi rebels after three US military personnel got killed in a drone attack on a US base in Jordan. The US Dollar Index could get stuck in a range trade again towards Wednesday for the US Federal Reserve’s first rate decision of 2024.
On the economic front, a perfect appetiser before the main events on Wednesday and Friday comes in the form of the soon-to-be-released US JOLTS Job Openings. Although this is a backward looking index, with the upcoming print covering December, a lower-than-expected number could move the needle. A steep decline in the JOLTS number would point to less demand and less tightness in the job market, which in its turn means a slowdown in the economic activity, as companies would need to pay less to find the proper person for the job, which is again good for lower inflation. Lower inflation means lower rates and a weaker Dollar.
Daily digest market movers: First important data to hit wires
- Near 13:55 GMT, the US Redbook Index will be released. The previous result was 5.2%.
- At 14:00 Case-Shiller Housing Data will be released to the markets:
- The yearly Home Price Index for November is expected to come out at 5.8% from 4.9% previously.
- The monthly House Price Index for November was at 0.3% for October, with no forecast for November.
- At 15:00 the JOLTS Job Openings for December are to be released. Previous was at 8.79 million and a small decline to 8.75 million is expected. Should this number be substantially lower, that could point to a slowdown in activity and a drop in wages on the horizon, with the balance shifting from more jobs and less jobseekers to more jobseekers and fewer jobs available.
- THe US Consumer Confidence for January to be released at the same time. Previous was at 110.7 with 114.5 expected.
- Equity markets are mildly positive with most European indices up around 0.50%. US equity futures are awaiting Microsoft and Alphabet after the US closing bell.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 97.9% possibility for an unchanged rate decision on Wednesday, with a slim 2.1% chance of a cut.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades near 4.07% and is the main driver for the US Dollar Index being unable to run away from current levels.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Unable to get out
The US Dollar Index (DXY) had traders at the edge of their seats, seeing if it was finally possible that the US Dollar was able to shun from those two important moving averages: the 55-day (103.06) and the 200-day (103.53) Simple Moving Average (SMA). The safe-haven inflow quickly abated after the US Defense issued statements to confirm it would not seek confrontation in the region after three US military were killed in a drone strike on a US base in Jordan. Meanwhile US equities are holding their breath for big tech earnings this week, as neither a sell-off nor a rally is unfolding at the moment, and no clear risk on or risk off is in play.
In case the DXY is able to run further away from the 200-day SMA, more upside is in the tank. Look for 104.36 as the first resistance level on the upside, in the form of the 100-day SMA. If that gets breached as well, nothing will hold the DXY from heading to either 105.88 or 107.20 – the high of September.
With the repetition of another break above the 200-day SMA, yet again, a bull trap could form once prices start sliding below the same moving average. This would see a long squeeze, with US Dollar bulls being forced to start selling around 103.10 at the 55-day SMA. Once below it, the downturn is open towards 102.00.
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
