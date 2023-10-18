- The Greenback looks set for a third consecutive day of losses.
- US housing market data takes center stage on the macro front.
- The US Dollar Index squeezes to the downside.
The US Dollar (USD) is being divided in two camps this week. On the one hand, traders appreciate the Greenback as the situation in the Middle-East grows less certain. On the other hand, the local macroeconomic numbers are starting to lose their shine and point to the possible start of a recession for the US. Either way, the US Dollar is moving in tight ranges and is heading lower when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) for a third day in a row.
On the data front, traders can get their hands dirty on some housing data: the Building Permits and Housing Starts are due on Wednesday. Do not expect market moving triggers but rather confirmation if the recent weakness in the US Dollar is granted. The USD might even see a little continuation of that momentum. Additionally, three US Federal Reserve speakers are set to shed light on the US monetary stance.
Daily digest: US Dollar has traders fretting US Housing Data
- Biden has landed in Tel Aviv, Israel, at the start of the European trading session. Markets will be on the lookout for any supportive language from US President Joe Biden in terms of military support or actions. Meanwhile, more and more headlines emerge on who bombed the Palestinian hospital that killed hundreds of civilians.
- At 11:00 GMT, the Mortgage Bankers Association has issued the weekly Mortgage Applications for last week. Previous print was at 0.6% and now dropped to -6.9%.
- The Building Permits went lower, from 1.543 million to 1.473 million for September. Housing Starts was, as expected, a build from 1.283 million to 1.358 million.
- Two Fed speakers speak at 16:00 GMT: Fed Board Member Christopher Waller and the New York Fed’s John Williams are taking the stage. Not much later, near 17:00 GMT, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman will speak as well.
- The Fed’s Beige Book will be issued at 18:00 GMT.
- To close off the day, expect to see some comments from Fed Governor Lisa Cook.
- Equities do not seem to care and are flat with minor losses or gains across the board. No real outliers to report as the US earnings season picks up speed.
- The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 90% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in November.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rises to 4.84% as the bond market sell-off continues again this Wednesday.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: Two forces in the Greenback at play
The US Dollar is undergoing some moshpit action with both Dollar bulls and bears fighting over which direction the US Dollar Index (DXY) needs to go. On one hand, the US Dollar starts to see both macroeconomic numbers and equity earnings coming in positive, though retreating from previous elevated levels. Meanwhile, the fighting in Gaza might trigger ample US Dollar strength as a safe haven. For now, as long as a proxy war does not emerge, the Greenback is set to retreat little by little.
A bounce above the daily trendline from July 18 might still materialise although that is starting to slip further away. On the topside, 107.19 is important to reach. If this is the case, 109.30 is the next level to watch.
On the downside, the recent resistance at 105.88 did not do a good job supporting any downturn. Instead, look for 105.12 to keep the DXY above 105.00. If that fails to do the trick, 104.33 will be the best level to look for resurgence in US Dollar strength with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a support level.
Central banks FAQs
What does a central bank do?
Central Banks have a key mandate which is making sure that there is price stability in a country or region. Economies are constantly facing inflation or deflation when prices for certain goods and services are fluctuating. Constant rising prices for the same goods means inflation, constant lowered prices for the same goods means deflation. It is the task of the central bank to keep the demand in line by tweaking its policy rate. For the biggest central banks like the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB) or the Bank of England (BoE), the mandate is to keep inflation close to 2%.
What does a central bank do when inflation undershoots or overshoots its projected target?
A central bank has one important tool at its disposal to get inflation higher or lower, and that is by tweaking its benchmark policy rate, commonly known as interest rate. On pre-communicated moments, the central bank will issue a statement with its policy rate and provide additional reasoning on why it is either remaining or changing (cutting or hiking) it. Local banks will adjust their savings and lending rates accordingly, which in turn will make it either harder or easier for people to earn on their savings or for companies to take out loans and make investments in their businesses. When the central bank hikes interest rates substantially, this is called monetary tightening. When it is cutting its benchmark rate, it is called monetary easing.
Who decides on monetary policy and interest rates?
A central bank is often politically independent. Members of the central bank policy board are passing through a series of panels and hearings before being appointed to a policy board seat. Each member in that board often has a certain conviction on how the central bank should control inflation and the subsequent monetary policy. Members that want a very loose monetary policy, with low rates and cheap lending, to boost the economy substantially while being content to see inflation slightly above 2%, are called ‘doves’. Members that rather want to see higher rates to reward savings and want to keep a lit on inflation at all time are called ‘hawks’ and will not rest until inflation is at or just below 2%.
Is there a president or head of a central bank?
Normally, there is a chairman or president who leads each meeting, needs to create a consensus between the hawks or doves and has his or her final say when it would come down to a vote split to avoid a 50-50 tie on whether the current policy should be adjusted. The chairman will deliver speeches which often can be followed live, where the current monetary stance and outlook is being communicated. A central bank will try to push forward its monetary policy without triggering violent swings in rates, equities, or its currency. All members of the central bank will channel their stance toward the markets in advance of a policy meeting event. A few days before a policy meeting takes place until the new policy has been communicated, members are forbidden to talk publicly. This is called the blackout period.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0550 area as mood sours
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.0550 area on Wednesday. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment helps the US Dollar find demand and weighs on the pair as markets await US data releases while keeping an eye on geopolitics.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2200 amid modest USD recovery
After rising above 1.2200 following the UK inflation data on Wednesday, GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned flat on the day near 1.2180. As safe-haven flows started to dominate the financial markets, the US Dollar managed to find demand and limited the pair's upside.
Gold extends rally to fresh multi-week highs above $1,940
Gold gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in over a month above $1,940 on Wednesday. Escalating geopolitical tensions fuel XAU/USD's rally mid-week as investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Tether volume more than doubles as top whales accumulate USDT amid ETF mania
Tether experienced a surge in transaction volume, its highest in two months, due to a false spot Bitcoin ETF approval report. The stablecoin's 24-hour volume jumped from $12 billion on Sunday to $47 billion on Monday.
Middle East turmoil consumes global markets
Tension continues to run high in the Middle East, particularly in the lead up to President Biden’s scheduled visit to Israel today. The leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority have all cancelled participation in today’s summit with the US.