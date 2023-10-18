Share:

The Greenback looks set for a third consecutive day of losses.

US housing market data takes center stage on the macro front.

The US Dollar Index squeezes to the downside.

The US Dollar (USD) is being divided in two camps this week. On the one hand, traders appreciate the Greenback as the situation in the Middle-East grows less certain. On the other hand, the local macroeconomic numbers are starting to lose their shine and point to the possible start of a recession for the US. Either way, the US Dollar is moving in tight ranges and is heading lower when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) for a third day in a row.

On the data front, traders can get their hands dirty on some housing data: the Building Permits and Housing Starts are due on Wednesday. Do not expect market moving triggers but rather confirmation if the recent weakness in the US Dollar is granted. The USD might even see a little continuation of that momentum. Additionally, three US Federal Reserve speakers are set to shed light on the US monetary stance.

Daily digest: US Dollar has traders fretting US Housing Data

Biden has landed in Tel Aviv, Israel, at the start of the European trading session. Markets will be on the lookout for any supportive language from US President Joe Biden in terms of military support or actions. Meanwhile, more and more headlines emerge on who bombed the Palestinian hospital that killed hundreds of civilians.

At 11:00 GMT, the Mortgage Bankers Association has issued the weekly Mortgage Applications for last week. Previous print was at 0.6% and now dropped to -6.9%.

The Building Permits went lower, from 1.543 million to 1.473 million for September. Housing Starts was, as expected, a build from 1.283 million to 1.358 million.

Two Fed speakers speak at 16:00 GMT: Fed Board Member Christopher Waller and the New York Fed’s John Williams are taking the stage. Not much later, near 17:00 GMT, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman will speak as well.

The Fed’s Beige Book will be issued at 18:00 GMT.

To close off the day, expect to see some comments from Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

Equities do not seem to care and are flat with minor losses or gains across the board. No real outliers to report as the US earnings season picks up speed.

The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 90% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in November.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rises to 4.84% as the bond market sell-off continues again this Wednesday.

US Dollar Index technical analysis: Two forces in the Greenback at play

The US Dollar is undergoing some moshpit action with both Dollar bulls and bears fighting over which direction the US Dollar Index (DXY) needs to go. On one hand, the US Dollar starts to see both macroeconomic numbers and equity earnings coming in positive, though retreating from previous elevated levels. Meanwhile, the fighting in Gaza might trigger ample US Dollar strength as a safe haven. For now, as long as a proxy war does not emerge, the Greenback is set to retreat little by little.

A bounce above the daily trendline from July 18 might still materialise although that is starting to slip further away. On the topside, 107.19 is important to reach. If this is the case, 109.30 is the next level to watch.

On the downside, the recent resistance at 105.88 did not do a good job supporting any downturn. Instead, look for 105.12 to keep the DXY above 105.00. If that fails to do the trick, 104.33 will be the best level to look for resurgence in US Dollar strength with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a support level.



