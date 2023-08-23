- US Dollar price action rallies with several BRIC countries coming out in favor of the Greenback.
- Fed members repeat the same message, foreshadowing an unchanged message from Powell at Jackson Hole on Friday.
- The US Dollar Index strengthens as hope dampens for any near-term rate cuts.
The US Dollar (USD) is unstoppable and heads higher on Wednesday with no real big outliers to report. On Tuesday the Greenback delivered a firm punch against several major currency-cross peers. The 180-degree change in sentiment just hours after the US opening bell had rung was the sum of headlines. Fed officials are keeping their mouths firmly shut on rate cuts. The BRIC meeting on dedollarization has a few important countries speaking out in favor of keeping the US Dollar as a trade currency. Last but not least, some geopolitical tensions trigger Greenback favor during US trading hours.
All eyes are on the chunky data calendar this Wednesday with the S&P Purchase Managers Index (PMI). New homes sales to come out as well and could confirm the slowdown in the housing sector, which was the key takeaway from the existing home sale numbers on Tuesday. Watch out for more headline risks today as chipmaker Nvidia is due to deliver earnings, which could make or break the current risk-on sentiment in equity markets.
Daily digest: US Dollar strenght ongoing
- The US economic calendar started at 11:00 GMT with the weekly Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Mortgage Applications for the week of August 18. The applications sunk from -0.8% to -4.2%.
- At 13:45 GMT S&P will print its Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI): The Services Index is expected to stay steady from the previous 52.3 reading and print 52.2 for August. The Manufacturing Index is expected to stay in contraction, moving from 49 to 49.3. The overall Composite Index stays unchanged at 52.
- At the stroke of 14:00 GMT, New Home Sales numbers will come out. The Existing Home Sales numbers from Tuesday showed a slowdown in selling, while property inventories remained roughly the same. If a similar picture is being shown in the new houses, it could point to a global slowdown in the housing sector as these elevated mortgage levels are slowing down demand.
- This Wednesday, the US Treasury Department will auction a 20-year bond.
- The BRICS convention starts its second day in South Africa with the organisation welcoming nearly 20 new members. The major theme will be the discussion on dedollarization and the setup of a payment system between the nations. India, Brazil and South Africa have already came out opposing the idea of disregarding the US Dollar, making the meeting as such a non-event and no threat yet for the Greenback as trade currency.
- Equities are up across the board, be it with mild gains and no real outliers. Equity markets are on the lookout for Nvidia earnings, which could make or break the current tech rally for NASDAQ and possibly spill over into the other indices and stock markets across the globe.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in an 86.5% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in September.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 4.25% after touching a new yearly high on Tuesday. The bond market will be very sensitive to any news on Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The whole US yield curve could move up or down depending on the speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: rolling through markets
The US Dollar is defying friend and foe after it rallied firmly in the US trading session, erasing all earlier gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY) was even briefly in distress during the European session when it broke below the important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). In a skateboard, 180-degree flip, the DXY was able to eke out gains and even print a fresh two-month high at 103.71 and does not seem to stop again this Wednesday.
On the upside, 104.00 is the level to reach. The high of Friday at 103.68 is vital and needs to get a daily close above it in order for the DXY to eke out more monthly gains. Should this US Dollar strength persist for the last part of this year, May’s peak at 104.70 could become the reality again.
On the downside, several floors are likely to prevent a steep decline in the DXY. The first one is the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.18, which already broke Tuesday and Wednesday. Passing below the 103.00 figure, some room opens up for a further drop. However, around 102.38 both the 55-day and the 100-day SMAs await to catch any falling knives.
Risk sentiment FAQs
What do the terms"risk-on" and "risk-off" mean when referring to sentiment in financial markets?
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
What are the key assets to track to understand risk sentiment dynamics?
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-on"?
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
Which currencies strengthen when sentiment is "risk-off"?
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
