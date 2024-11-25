US Dollar declines on quiet Monday, markets await drivers

- The US Dollar Index softens towards 107.00.
- Profit-taking after steep rallies in November pressured Greenback lower.
- Expectations for a lower U.S. corporate tax rate and a wave of deregulation should boost foreign portfolio and FDI flows to the US.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) retreated from its fresh two-year high on Friday, softening towards 107.00. The US calendar won’t feature any major highlights on Monday’s session.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains bullish despite a recent pullback from a two-year high. Strong economic data and a less dovish Federal Reserve stance support the index's upward trajectory. In addition, geopolitical jitters from the Russian-Ukraine war has contributed to the upside.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar firm despite pullback, Trump’s policies might favor the upside
- The robust U.S. economy is outperforming other advanced economies.
- Trump's proposed policies will likely prolong Fed's restrictive policy and the US is anticipated to see increased foreign investment due to potential tax cuts and deregulation.
- Higher real interest rates are predicted due to the U.S.'s favorable productivity landscape.
- For the rest of the week, investors will eye Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) figures to be released on Thursday and Friday as they might shake the USD’s ground.
- Jobless Claims on Thursday will also be important.
DXY technical outlook: Index consolidates after retreat from highs, bullish bias intact
Technical indicators suggest a possible consolidation period due to overbought conditions, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) easing from overbought levels and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram contracting. Despite the consolidation, the overall bullish trend remains intact, with resistance at 108.00 and support at 106.00-106.50 area. Bulls must hold this area to maintain the bullish momentum.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0500 on persistent USD weakness
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades above 1.0500 on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk-positive market atmosphere makes it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand and helps the pair push higher.
GBP/USD rises to 1.2600 area as mood improves
Following a short-lasting correction, GBP/USD regains its traction and trades at around 1.2600. The US Dollar struggles to stay resilient against its rivals as market mood improves on Monday, allowing the pair to build on its bullish weekly opening.
Gold turns bearish and could test $2,600
After recovering toward $2,700 during the European trading hours, Gold reversed its direction and dropped below $2,650. Despite falling US Treasury bond yields, easing geopolitical tensions don't allow XAU/USD to find a foothold.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed minutes may cool Bessent boost, jobless claims, core PCE eyed Premium
Will the rally around Scott Bessent's nomination continue? The short Thanksgiving week features a busy Wednesday packed with events, and the central bank may cool the enthusiasm.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.