- The US Dollar Index edges slightly lower, although the daily range gets tighter.
- Traders are assessing the spillover risk from the Taiwan Dollar surge on Monday to other currencies in the region.
- The US Dollar Index remains capped below 100.00, still stuck in a wait-and-see range.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, edges lower while remaining stuck in a very tight range on Tuesday. Market participants are assessing the recent sharp move in the Taiwan Dollar (TWD), which appreciated by more than 5% against the Greenback on Monday before retreating somewhat on Tuesday. Markets are trying to assess if a spillover effect could occur, affecting bigger Asian currencies such as the South Korean Won (KRW), the Japanese Yen (JPY) or the Chinese Renminbi (CNH).
Meanwhile, on the geopolitical front, a swarm of headlines are making its way to the markets, with the most recent the upcoming German Chancellor Friedrich Merz falling short of a majority in the German parliament vote to become the new Chancellor. On the other side of the Atlantic, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick jacked up stakes for the Trump administration to deliver an initial trade deal soon by saying that the first deal needs to be with a “top ten” economy, he said on Fox News. In Europe, the war between Russia and Ukraine is heating up with drone attacks on both sides, while Israel is further preparing a ground offensive with the goal of fully controlling the Gaza Strip.
Daily digest market movers: Slow data before the Fed
- At 12:30 GMT, the US Goods and Services Trade Balance for March is due. Expectations are for a wider deficit at $129 billion against the $122.7 billion deficit from February.
- Equities are all over the place as several countries in Asia remain closed for a public holiday. European indexes are up around 0.50% on the day, while US futures look under pressure with the Nasdaq down near 1%.
- The CME FedWatch tool shows the chance of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in May's meeting stands at 3.2% against a 96.8% probability of no change. The June meeting sees a 31.8% chance of a rate cut.
- The US 10-year yields trade around 4.31%, erasing past weeks’ softening as traders have even priced out the chances for a June rate cut.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Inside pressure
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing some headwinds after US Commerce Secretary Lutnick ramped up pressure from within the Trump administration to get an initial trade deal done. Lutnick added that the initial deal should be with a top ten economy, in order to set an example. Despite several claims from US President Donald Trump and several cabinet members that deals are imminent, no real signed trade deals have been announced.
On the upside, the DXY’s first resistance comes in at 100.22, which supported the DXY back in September 2024, with a break back above the 100.00 round level as a bullish signal. A firm recovery would be a return to 101.90, which acted as a pivotal level throughout December 2023 and again as a base for the inverted head-and-shoulders (H&S) formation during the summer of 2024.
On the other hand, the 97.73 support could quickly be tested on any substantial bearish headline. Further below, a relatively thin technical support comes in at 96.94 before looking at the lower levels of this new price range. These would be at 95.25 and 94.56, meaning fresh lows not seen since 2022.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1350 despite weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is paring back gains toward 1.1300 in the European session on Tuesday. Germany's political concerns resurface and weigh on the Euro while the US Dollar stays defensive as traders await the crucial Fed meeting for fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3300 on US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD regains traction above 1.3300 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. Markets remain on the edge amid Trump's erratic trade policies, keeping the US Dollar underwhelmed. The focus stays on trade headlines as the Fed meeting gets underway later in the day.
Gold touches two-week high as safe-haven demand persists
Gold sprints higher on Tuesday for a second consecutive day as geopolitical tensions around the globe continue to support investors’ demand for safe-haven assets. In the Middle East, Israel is further preparing its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip with the aim of fully controlling the area.
Why is the Fed expected to hold interest rates despite Trump’s pressure to cut them Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive meeting. This is despite US President Donald Trump’s repeated comments that rates in the United States are too high and should be lowered.
Has the tariff pain peaked?
Tariff rates may have peaked, but uncertainty hasn’t: Markets may be breathing easier, but investors should not mistake easing conditions for resolution. Even if headline tariff rates stay put, the real risk lies in prolonged policy unpredictability.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.