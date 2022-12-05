- The US Dollar is testing prior lows and there is room to go.
- A retest of 106.00 could be in order in the meantime.
- The greenback is on the back side of the daily trendline and the downside is favoured while below 108.00.
The US Dollar is up after data showed that the US Services industry activity unexpectedly rose in Novemberederal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected. DXY, an index that measures the US Dollar vs. the greenback is back into the 105 area following a rise from the lows of the November bearish cycle of 104.11.
The data helped to encourage a flight to safety after an injection of investor enthusiasm over signs of possible loosening in COVID restrictions in China faded. Renewed speculation that the Federal Reserve may not be able to pivot as soon as December is driving the forex board at the start of this week.
US major indexes ended in the red which is a bearish setup for Tokyo today due to the concerns that the US Federal Reserve might continue on its aggressive policy tightening path despite fears of a recession next year. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its Non-Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.5 last month from 54.4 in October, indicating that the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, remained resilient in the face of rising interest rates. The data beat forecast the Non-manufacturing PMI would fall to 53.1.
When combined with the end of last week's data and the surprisingly strong Nonfarm Payrolls, wage growth and consumer spending that had accelerated in October, the US Dollar is set to benefit. Before the Nonfarm Payrolls report, the market pricing of the terminal rate was seen topping out at 4.75%-5%. However, the Fed is now seen raising its policy rate, currently in the 3.75%-4% range, to 4.92% by March of next year and more likely than not into the 5%-5.25% range by May, based on futures contract prices and the CME Fed watch tool.
With all that being said, however, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the US central bank could scale back the pace of its rate increases "as soon as December." Futures contracts tied to the Fed policy rate still imply a 70% chance that central bankers will slow the pace of rate hikes when they meet Dec. 13-14, rather than adding to a string of 75-basis-point rate hikes over the past four meetings.
US Dollar bears will be keeping an eye out for any follow-through in risk appetite on the back of several cities easing their COVID restrictions in China in what appears to be a shift toward gradual reopening as the country nears entering the fourth year of the pandemic. However, despite the partial relaxation, many restrictions remain in place. In some parts of China, new lockdowns and travel restrictions are still being imposed.
US Dollar technical analysis
The Greenback is on the back side of the daily trendline and the downside is favoured while below 108.00. A retest of 106.00 could be in order in the meantime, however.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
