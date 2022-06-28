US Deputy Commerce Secretary Graves: Clear US response on China tariffs is coming soon – Bloomberg

“A clear US response on China tariffs is coming soon,” said US Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves in a Bloomberg TV interview.
The diplomat also mentioned that the US will take a balanced approach on China tariffs, per the news.
Additional comments
Expect Congress to pass competition bill in next weeks.
Export restrictions are having a significant impact on Russia.
Market reactions
The news fails to gain any major reaction from the traders even if the S&P 500 Futures pare recent losses around 3,830, up 0.10% intraday, during the initial hour of Wednesday’s trading.
Also read: Forex Today: Inflation and recession fears continue to drive financial markets
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps above 0.6900 as Aussie Retail Sales surprise positively
AUD/USD is picking up fresh bids, jumping back above 0.6900, as the Australian Retail Sales surprise to the upside with 0.9% in May. The US dollar eases alongside yields amid persisting risk-off mood. Powell eyed.
USD/JPY slips beneath 136.00 on upbeat Japan Retail Trade, softer yields, focus on Fed’s Powell
USD/JPY consolidates weekly gains during Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session, refreshing intraday low around 135.90 by the press time. In doing so, the yen pair snaps a three-day uptrend around a one-week high.
Gold eyes further downside towards $1,800, Fed Chair Powell in focus
Gold Price remains on the back foot around $1,820, despite the recent bounce off intraday low. In doing so, the yellow metal prints a three-day downtrend as traders await the week’s key data/events amid a sluggish Asian session on Wednesday.
Compound price: You won't believe how high COMP can rally
Compound's COMP price could be a very favorable digital asset in the coming weeks. This article is meant to inform investors of data excluded on Tradingview's Binance, Coinbase and Kucoin exchanges for reasons that have yet to be explained.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!