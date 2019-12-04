Rabobank analysts point out that in the US it is ADP employment a few days in the advent calendar ahead of the big chocolatey date that is non-farm payrolls on Friday.

Key Quotes

“We also get the US Markit services PMI, seen 51.6, and the ISM non-manufacturing survey, expected 54.5 and even more important than usual given the nasty downside surprise already seen in the ISM manufacturing survey.”

“Over in Canada we have a rate decision and the BOC are widely-expected to round out the year by doing nothing, letting rates end the year and the decade at 1.75%.”