US: Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index rises from 8 to 13.6 in September

Dallas Fed's survey shows ongoing expansion in Texas' manufacturing activity.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory near 94.30 after the data.

The economic activity in Texas' manufacturing sector expanded at a stronger pace in September than it did in August with the General Business Activity Index of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Manufacturing Outlook Survey rising to 13.6 from 8.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Production Index improved to 22.3 from 13.1, the Employment Index edged higher to 14.5 from 10.6 and the Company Outlook Index declined to 14.9 from 16.6.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen losing 0.3% on a daily basis at 94.29.