US cuts tariffs on South Korean made hot-rolled steel - Yonhap

The US Department of Commerce has decided to sharply reduce its tariffs on hot-rolled steel products from South Korean steelmakers, industry sources said Friday, according to Yonhap.

The US government recently slashed the countervailing duty (CVD) on hot-rolled steel sheets produced by POSCO from 41.57% to 0.55% after its annual review. Further, the CVD on hot-rolled steel from South Korea's second largest steelmaker Hyundai Steel Co. has been lowered from 3.95% to 0.58%.