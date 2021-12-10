US CPI: Pressures remain broad based – Wells Fargo

Data released on Friday ahead of next week FOMC meeting showed US CPI reached the highest annual rate since 1982 at 6.8%. Analysts at Wells Fargo, pressures remain broad based, with supply chains still struggling to meet turbocharged demand for goods, and services inflation only recently beginning to reflect the pandemic's effects on housing costs. They expect the monthly trend in price gains to moderate ahead, but consider there is a lot of daylight between the current pace of inflation and the Fed's goal.
Key Quotes:
“Once again strength was broad based. The goods side of the economy continues to adapt to the massive shift in spending on "things", and services inflation pushed forward as travel-related prices rebounded and housing inflation climbed. While current strength continues to reflect the strains of the pandemic, that is likely to be little comfort to consumers seeing paychecks and savings stretch less.”
“We expect headline CPI to peak on a year-ago basis at about 7% in the first quarter before base effects get tougher come spring. Monthly gains should continue to trend lower as the acute pressures from goods inflation begins to ease up and offsets the emerging momentum in services inflation. However, another big wave of COVID cases this winter could delay relief by keeping goods demand turbo-charged and global supply lines strained.”
“Even as the monthly trend in price hikes moderates ahead, there is a lot of daylight between November's increase and the 0.2% monthly gains that would return inflation to a pace consistent with the Fed's target. We estimate that headline and core CPI will still be above 3% year-over-year this time next year. We therefore look for the Fed to announce accelerating its wind-down of asset purchases at its meeting next week and to then raise the fed funds rate 50 bps in the second half of 2022. Slower inflation next year is not the same as benign inflation, and we think the Fed will need to respond accordingly.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?