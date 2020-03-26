US coronavirus cases jump by 12,000 in one day, death toll tops 1000

According to the latest Johns Hopkins data published on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in the US jumped by a massive 12,000 in a single day.

Death toll is now over 1,000 at 1,031.

US now has more than 68,000 COVID-19 infections

New York has become the epicenter with over 33,000 infections and 280 deaths.

The US testing capacity has increased.

More available tests mean more COVID-19 cases will be discovered and reported.